Democrats Want To Turn Title IX Into A Joke, While Conservatives Take Up Feminist Fight | Tomi Lahren

Y’all remember about 10 years ago when the Democrats alleged the Republican “war on women?” Pretty ironic given where we are now with the new proposed changes to Title IX, ain’t it?

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

Welcome to the rainbow era, folks, where women of all shapes, sizes, races, ethnicities are being replaced by white men and all the while the feminists either keep quiet or cheer it on.

And there’s no bigger cheerleader for this farce than the Biden Administration, which recently released new guidelines to make it easier for predominantly white men to dress up as women and run roughshod over what used to be “women’s only” categories.

Biden’s new Title IX regulations would essentially make it more difficult if not dang near impossible for schools and colleges to keep biological males out of women’s sports, bathrooms and locker rooms.

Under these new rules, no school or college that receives federal funding would be allowed to impose a “one-size-fits-all” policy that categorically bans transgender students from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity. If so, that institution would be in violation of Title IX.

Yes, Title IX, the statute put in place 50 years ago to further women’s rights, activities and opportunities has essentially been put through the shredder. And the party that supposedly fights for women is leading the charge.

New Title IX Regulations Turn Conservatives Into Feminists

This isn’t just ass backwards, this is what amounts to a kick in the ovaries for every biological female out there that will now have to compete against biological men.

Change your name, put on a dress, wear lipstick — you’re still a man. And while you might be a mediocre man, that doesn’t give you license to become a super woman.

And where the hell are the feminists? Y’all are cowards. Plain and simple, you’re spineless and you’re pathetic and those true feminists who put it all on the line for voting rights, equal pay, and the original Title IX are likely rolling in their graves looking at what you’ve done to their hard fought mission.

Conservatives are the new feminists and we will literally risk physical assault to stand up for real women.

This trans craze is a joke.

I refuse to buy the BS that all the people in this new trans community actually believe they are a different gender. For many this is about the attention and the need to be acknowledged for something- even if it’s not an accomplishment of any sort.

They Claim ‘Trans’ To Be Trendy

And beyond just being trendy, they also know once they hide behind the “trans” label they are essentially protected and given a pass to do and say whatever they damn well please because this government has established that.

You wanna talk about toxic masculinity? I’d say a man who masquerades as a woman for attention, money and celebrity status is the definition of toxic masculinity!

But if this is the hill the Democrats want to die on, then fine, enjoy the climb.

We’ll be over here fighting for real women. And you can call us every name in the book, we will never cede our ground.

