Titans Release On-The-Nose Teaser Video For Oilers Throwback Jerseys

Videos by OutKick

The Titans look primed to throw it back to their days as the Oilers with some throwback uniforms.

As OutKick’s Amber Harding wrote a few months back, the Titans have been working on bringing back the Oilers look in a throwback capacity.

On Wednesday, they released another teaser video on their social media channels. While it doesn’t explicitly say that it’s about the Oilers uniforms, what else could this possibly be for?

Y'all got plans this weekend? 🔜 pic.twitter.com/vwMHQeWUOP — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 19, 2023

High marks on this video to the Titans’ social media team. I’m sick of teaser videos that try to be so slick that you can’t even tell what they’re trying to tease.

The Titans went the simple route: dump literal oil on a Titans jersey.

They’ve been going that route since it was revealed that the Oilers get-ups were going to be returning. They put out another video back in May in which they dunk a football helmet in a barrel of oil.

Simple, to the point, and perfect. On behalf of all idiots, I thank them for going this route.

Former QB Warren Moon Confirmed The Titans Would Wear Throwbacks Earlier This Year

Of course, the Oilers throwbacks are no secret, and it seems like the latest video will be for their official unveiling.

Former Oilers QB Warren Moon essentially confirmed that they were coming during an interview on FanDuel TV’s Up And Adams. He also said that the abolishment of that stupid one-helmet rule is of course to thank for what will be (unless they screw them up somehow) some sweet, sweet throwback uniforms.

🚨Confirmed: Throwback Oilers jerseys are coming back, I repeat Oilers throwback jerseys are coming back!



📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @WMoon1 pic.twitter.com/XPVpvWvyNm — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 4, 2023

“I talked with the owner about it,” Moon said. “She was waiting for the helmets to be approved. Now that you can wear the helmet, we’re wearing the whole uniform this year — and it could be against the Houston Texans.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle