Warren Moon Confirms Titans Are Bringing Back Oilers Uniforms

Videos by OutKick

Throwback lovers rejoice — the Tennessee Titans are finally dusting off the old Oilers uniforms.

Fans have been asking for it for a long time, and according to Houston Oilers legend Warren Moon, it’s finally becoming a reality.

Appearing on “Up and Adams,” Moon said Titans’ Owner Amy Adams Strunk confirmed the team would bring back the Oilers uniforms in 2023.

“I talked with the owner about it,” Moon said. “She was waiting for the helmets to be approved. Now that you can wear the helmet, we’re wearing the whole uniform this year — and it could be against the Houston Texans.”

🚨Confirmed: Throwback Oilers jerseys are coming back, I repeat Oilers throwback jerseys are coming back!



📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @WMoon1 pic.twitter.com/XPVpvWvyNm — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 4, 2023

For years, the NFL has insisted each team have only one helmet — no matter what color jerseys they wear. But in 2022, the league finally authorized the use of alternate helmets.

Enter the Oilers iconic headgear.

(Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport)

The Houston Oilers joined the American Football League in 1960. The team relocated to Tennessee in 1997 — taking the rights to the Oilers’ logo and colors with them. That’s why the Houston Texans couldn’t adapt the old branding when they joined the league as an expansion team in 2002.

When the franchise changed its name to the Tennessee Titans in 1999, they shelved the Oilers’ fits for good. Until now, it seems.

The Titans have been teasing the Oilers throwbacks on their social media channels.

This week on Instagram, the team posted a video of its helmet being dipped in oil.

“Oilers throwbacks, oh hell yeah,” one fan commented.

“Just show us the unis already,” another fan impatiently said.

But Titans fans aren’t the only ones excited for the throwbacks.

Former Oilers/Titans wide receiver Derrick Mason told OutKick he’s looking forward to seeing the uniforms in action again. Mason spent eight of his 15 NFL seasons with the franchise.

“I think it’s great, but hopefully it’s the powder ‘Luv Ya Blue’ jersey,” he said. “The iconic oil derrick helmets are awesome.”

Eddie George wears the iconic Columbia Blue Oilers jersey. (Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport)

Kevin Dyson, former Oilers/Titans wide receiver and executor of the historic “Music City Miracle” told OutKick it’s an honor for NFL clubs to don throwbacks.

“I love it when teams pay homage to the history and legacy of the guys that paved the way for us all,” Dyson said. “So bringing back and wearing the ‘Luv ya Blue’ uniforms is the ultimate sign of respect for all of those that played for the franchise.”

The Titans wore the Oilers uniform in 2009 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the AFL. Fans have been wanting them back ever since.

And it looks like they’re about to get their wish.