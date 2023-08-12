Titans QB Will Levis Throws Terrible Pick To Cap Off Loss To Bears

Videos by OutKick

The NFL preseason is underway, which means it’s time to shake off the cobwebs and get those mistakes out of the way before the regular season starts. Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis — and the team’s fans — will be happy he got this one out of him early.

Levis and company were in Chicago Saturday afternoon for a date with the Bears.

With time running out and the Titans down 23-17, Levis and Co. had the ball at the Chicago 36-yard line. On 3rd and 3 — after failing to connect with a wide-open receiver on the previous play — Levis aired one into the middle of the field.

The only problem was that the only guys anywhere in the vicinity of that pass had big orange C’s on their helmets.

Bears defense seal the W in Chicago! pic.twitter.com/5ZdaryZXCs — NFL (@NFL) August 12, 2023

Good luck trying to figure out who that one was intended for. According to the score sheet, it was meant for wide receiver Kearis Jackson. However, he was nearly 10 yards upfield when the pass was hauled in by Chicago DB Bralen Trahan.

Perhaps there was some miscommunication. Maybe Levis just didn’t read what was happening downfield… like, at all.

OutKick founder Clay Travis chalked the error up to Levis’ habit of not seeing the field and not-so-great decision-making.

I know it’s the preseason, but on his last two throws on the drive to win the game, Will Levis misses a wide open receiver and then throws an awful interception to end the game. Guy doesn’t see the field well, makes slow and poor decisions. Just like at UK. Awful draft pick. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 12, 2023

Similar criticisms have dogged the former Kentucky Wildcat since college. Questions about his vision and decision-making were likely a factor in him tumbling down the draft order earlier this year.

Perhaps there’s still time for Levis to get things together before the regular season begins. However, that lousy late-game drive won’t help Levis in his bid to supplant current No. 2 Malik Willis on the Titans depth chart.

Levis went 9 for 14 on the day and was good for 85 passing yards.

