Titans QB Malik Willis Unbothered By Ryan Tannehill’s Not ‘My Job To Mentor Him’ Comment

Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis doesn’t seem to be bothered by Ryan Tannehill’s comments about it not being his job to mentor the 2022 third-round pick out of Liberty.

Willis spoke to the Nashville media after day one of the Titans’ rookie minicamp Friday and said there was no heat between him and Tannehill.

Malik Willis on Ryan Tannehill’s comment about it not being the veteran’s job to mentor the rookie. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/aXfJBwAvV4 — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) May 13, 2022

“Man, we chopped it up,” Willis said. “I mean, it was never anything negative. Ryan’s a good dude and he had us over at the house. Everything’s cool, man.”

Tannehill, whose future could be in doubt after Tennessee drafted Willis, drew criticism from fans and former players after he said during Tennessee’s offseason program that it wasn’t his job to mentor Willis.

“I mean, that’s part of being in the quarterback room, the same room,” Tannehill said. “We’re competing against each other. We’re watching the same tape, we’re doing the same drills. I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.”

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner called Tannehill out for the comments and said he would mentor Willis himself and any other young quarterbacks in the league.

“I will never understand the ‘I’m not here to mentor the next guy’ mentality… so for all you young QBs that need a mentor, DM me & I’ll be that guy, happy to help in any way I can!”

