Titans Players Scold Fans For Booing Malik Willis At Home: ‘Come Correct Next Time’

The Tennessee Titans pulled out a 28-23 victory Sunday over the Atlanta Falcons. It was a dazzling debut for rookie quarterback Will Levis and a much-needed win for a Tennessee team that seemed to be on the verge of collapse.

So even though Titans fans left the stadium happy, they certainly didn’t feel that way on the opening drive. And they let the players know about it.

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

While Levis started the game, head coach Mike Vrabel sent backup QB Malik Willis in for the fourth snap — which he proceeded to fumble. The Falcons took over possession and got a field goal out of the blunder.

So when Willis trotted back onto the field for a second time near the end of the first half, a chorus of boos rang out in Nissan Stadium. The fans cheered when Willis went back to the sideline.

Titans Players Unhappy With Boo Birds

The Titans players didn’t take kindly to getting booed in their own stadium. So they used their post-game podium time as an opportunity to show support for their teammate.

“That left a sour taste in all of our mouths when we were hearing those boos when he came on the field,” Levis said. “We’ve got to know that he’s going to be a big part for us moving forward when it comes to winning games, so let’s come correct next time as fans and treat him correctly.”

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said he didn’t come to Tennessee to watch his teammates be disrespected.

“For the Titans fans, us in the locker room, we don’t appreciate the boos for Malik,” D-Hop said. “That’s very unfair. He’s on this team. He’s part of us and what we do. Definitely it’s not something I expect coming here. I don’t think that’s very fair for Malik.”

Derrick Henry on fans booing today pic.twitter.com/N7g72o5O63 — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) October 29, 2023

Running back Derrick Henry added Willis is a great teammate who “works his tail off each and every day.”

“I understand that fans are frustrated when we lose and it’s not going the way we all planned. But we’re all frustrated,” Henry said.

“Nobody wants to win more than we do as players. We’re the ones out there trying to do the best we can to showcase and go out there and win games. To have the fans in it. We’re all a family. It doesn’t help being booed when you’re just trying to go in there and make a play.”

Meanwhile, Vrabel stayed Swiss on the issue — stating the fans have a right to boo, and players have a right to stick up for their teammate.

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel: “If there’s something (the fans) don’t like, they have a right (to boo).” pic.twitter.com/m7chlEllTQ — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) October 30, 2023

Do Fans Have A Right To Boo Their Favorite Teams And Players?

All this booing talk made me think, Should fans boo their own players and teams?

So I took to social media to find out! And OutKick readers have spoken: Nearly 75% said it’s absolutely OK to boo your favorite athletes and teams if they aren’t performing well.

Compare that to a measly 13.4% who say “no way” and 12.1% who are on the fence about it.

Is it OK to boo your favorite athletes/teams if they aren't performing well?



Please explain yourselves. — Amber Harding Snyder (@TheAmberHarding) October 30, 2023

Most respondents, though, made the distinction between amateur and professional athletes. Collegiate athletes, they said, deserve to play in peace. And you definitely shouldn’t be booing your kid’s little league team.

But when an athlete makes it to the pros, boo birds come with the territory.

Pros? Definitely.

College? Booing the kids isn't good, but booing the head coach or coordinator most definitely is. — Man 🐗 (@Thoughtsof1Man) October 30, 2023

That’s why philly teams are always good. There’s an implied threat that things might go bad for them if they lose — mcmecmecmecmec (@Mr_mecmecmec) October 30, 2023

And some fans think players need a little tough love. You know, for motivation.

Did guys like Tom Brady become the GOAT because fans said it’s okay sweetie try again next time?



No. Great athletes try to shut people up. Including their own fans sometimes. — Jim Lahey (@theShitLedge) October 30, 2023

Booing or cheering is an expression of how somebody feels inside. If I were an athlete or any other public figure, I would want authentic feedback. Authentic feedback leads to efficient trouble shooting, which leads to improvement. — Ken (@BreaktheProblem) October 30, 2023

A bunch of paid athletes saying not to boo is one of the softest things I’ve ever heard — Zach Williams (@ZacheriahW) October 30, 2023

But for most fans, it all comes down to money.

I don't have to explain shit. You get paid very handsomely to do a job, do it, and do it well, or there are consequences! — Werewolf of Alcatraz (@KingGreg23) October 30, 2023

I am invested either by buying tickets to games, merchandise etc.

I want my investment to give me a good return.

Ask Disney investors currently. — Richard Barren (@GriswoldClark83) October 30, 2023

Yes. Its $18 for a beer. I’ll boo whoever the fuck I want. — Cole Trickle (@DickTrickle1979) October 30, 2023

Honestly, the $18 beers are all the justification I need. Can I boo the concession stand employees?

(I’m just kidding. They work hard. Please always be nice to them.)

But because we like to be fair and balanced here at OutKick, Let’s get some feedback from the anti-booers.

This is a STUPID question. What would be the point of being a fan. Come on, do better. — O (@BuffaBills) October 30, 2023

If booing when they suck isn’t ok, neither is cheering when they’re good. Fans should express themselves, good or bad, without crossing the line by making it personal. — Zach (@zedwa5) October 30, 2023

Y’all in my comments talking bout “they were boo’ing Vrabel.” Vrabel’s decision to play Malik! Malik shouldn’t have to endure going in the game to a crowd of boo’s! Shit ain’t cool and he didn’t deserve to hear people “boo’ing Vrabel” when all he wants to do is help the team win! — Nate Washington (@nwash85) October 30, 2023

I do understand an athlete’s perspective. It’s certainly not like they are trying to play poorly. They want to win as much as the fans do — maybe more. The players are trying to do their jobs just like anyone else.

But I once heard an NFL player say, “I don’t come to your job and boo you!”

And that’s where they lost me.

Because if I were raking in millions from the season tickets you buy to watch me type on my laptop, you can boo me all day long.

Instead, I’ve just got people yelling in my Twitter mentions for free.

Where do you stand on booing? Talk to me on X at @TheAmberHarding or email me at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.