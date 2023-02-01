Ex-Titans OC Todd Downing Turns Himself In, Starts 48-Hour Jail Sentence Over DUI Arrest

Videos by OutKick

Former Tennesse Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing turned himself in to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday to begin serving his 48-hour jail sentence related to his DUI arrest on Nov. 18. Downing will be released on Thursday, according to TMZ Sports.

Hours after a 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers, Downing was stopped on Interstate 65, where Tennessee Highway Patrol officers caught the OC under the influence and “traveling at a high rate of speed.” Downing was arrested and booked at 4:39 a.m. — released two hours later.

Downing was not penalized by the Titans following his arrest, but he did get fired at the end of Tennessee’s 7-10 season.

Head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the team’s decision not to penalize Downing and retain him beyond the Week 11 arrest.

“The league has policies with regards to these incidents, and we’ll make sure the league has all the information that they need,” Vrabel said, adding, “we all have a great responsibility as members of this community as coaches and players of this organization, fathers and husbands and teammates to make great decisions. And we understand that.”

Downing addressed the arrest before Titans media in November.

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

“I’d like to acknowledge how serious this situation is,” Downing told reporters the week after the incident in November. “I understand how sensitive and troubling a subject this is, and I’m not naive to how much pain there may be for some people involved in similar situations.

“I’ve put my family through some things they don’t deserve. I have an amazing wife and an amazing son that love me unconditionally, and I don’t want them to have to endure anything more than what I’ve brought on.”

Taking over Arthur Smith as the Titans’ offensive coordinator, who led the Titans as the no. 2 offense in the League in 2020, Downing’s offense finished 2021 as the 17th-ranked offense and 2022 as the 30th.

Downing was fired in January after two seasons as the Titans OC.

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)