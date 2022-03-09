Titans Lock Up One Of Their Own, Ink Harold Landry To Extension

Videos by OutKick

The Titans struck out on Aaron Rodgers, but retained one of their own Tuesday.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Tennessee is signing outside linebacker Harold Landry to a five-year, $87.5 million extension with $52.5 million guaranteed.

The #Titans are signing OLB Harold Landry to a five-year, $87.5 million extension with $52.5M guaranteed, per sources. 💰💰💰 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2022

It’s quite the commitment in the 25-year-old from general manager Jon Robinson, locking up the team’s leading sack-getter from this past season. A second-round selection out of Boston College in the 2018 NFL Draft, Landry recorded a career-high 12 sacks in 2021 and was selected to his first-career Pro Bowl.

The Titans took a huge step forward in getting to the quarterback in 2021, much to do with the play of Landry. The Tennessee defense recorded 43 sacks last season, after getting just 19 in 2020.

Only player with 5+ pressures in every game this season:



Harold Landry 😎pic.twitter.com/FQ1oQnCIwr — PFF (@PFF) October 19, 2021

Tennessee now has the heart of its defense in Landry, Jeffery Simmons, Bud Dupree and Denico Autry all locked up through at least the 2023 season.

