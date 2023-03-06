Titans LB Bud Dupree Learns About Potential Release From Twitter

Videos by OutKick

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree woke up on Monday and started scrolling through Twitter. At the time, he was employed by the Titans.

But as he scrolled, he learned he would soon be unemployed. Reports started popping up that the team planned to release Dupree to save some salary cap space.

Dupree saw one of the reports and posted a tweet that read “Damn I Found out on Twitter”

Bud Dupree apparently learns about Titans release on Twitter. (Screenshot: @Bud_Dupree/Twitter)

Dupree quickly deleted the tweet, but the Internet never forgets.

Bud Dupree appears to be done with Tennessee Titans after two seasons

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Dupree in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons in Pittsburgh before signing a free agent contract with the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee gave Dupree a five-year contract but after two injury-plagued seasons in which Dupree played just 17 games, the Titans are reportedly going to let him go.

Dupree will still count for just over $10 million in “dead cap” for the team next season, despite the release.

Bud Dupree of the Tennessee Titans runs off of the field. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

This continues a run for the Titans letting veterans go as they begin to rebuild following a disappointing season.

OutKick NFL Insider Armando Salguero reported on Feb. 22:

“The Titans are obviously preparing for the March 15 start of the new league year by cutting left tackle Taylor Lewan, receiver Robert Woods, linebacker Zach Cunningham, and kicker Randy Bullock.”

Salguero also forecasted the upcoming release of Dupree and suggested veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill could be out, as well.

“But a rebuild would have to start with the trading or releasing of Ryan Tannehill. And probably outside linebacker Bud Dupree. And others.”

We will see if the Titans ultimately do move on from Ryan Tannehill. And others.

And if they find out from the team or from Twitter.