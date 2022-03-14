Titans Land OL Jamarco Jones On Two-Year Deal

Videos by OutKick

It’s not a splashy move, but the Tennessee Titans’ decision to sign offensive lineman Jamarco Jones to a two-year contract in free agency could prove to be an underrated one.

Jones just finished his third season, all with the Seattle Seahawks. Originally a fifth-round pick, he’s shown flashes but has been hamstrung by injuries for most of his career.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jones has allowed just three sacks in 36 overall games, including seven starts. So this is a man who knows how to hold a block.

“Jones isn’t a world-beater, but he should a versatile piece of the puzzle for the Titans,” opined Zachary Links of Pro Football Rumors. “Last year alone, he saw time at three different positions — right tackle, right guard, and left guard. In 2020, he played at every spot, save for center.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first with the Jones news, reporting the lineman’s deal with the Titans will pay him $5.75 million. It reportedly includes $3.15 million guaranteed.

Jones played his college ball at Ohio State. “He’ll bring that versatility to Tennessee, where he’ll join a franchise led by former Ohio State defensive end and assistant coach Mike Vrabel,” wrote Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. “There are no other Buckeyes currently on the Titans’ roster.”