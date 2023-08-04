Stupid Games, Stupid Prizes: Titans Cut Player After Multiple Fights In Practice

Videos by OutKick

Jamarco Jones is no longer a member of the Tennessee Titans after multiple fights in training camp.

Jones was cut by the team Thursday after multiple altercations during practice, including a dust-up with star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

The Titans decided the franchise was done with his conduct on the field, and sent him packing, according to Ian Rapoport.

The #Titans have released OT Jamarco Jones after he was tossed from practices for multiple fights, including nearly sparking a brawl. One of the players he attempted to fight: Jeffery Simmons 😳. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 3, 2023



It’s interesting to note that Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has a sand pit to punish players who fight in practice.

It’s like out of Navy SEAL BUD/S. Instead of practicing with the rest of the team, players who fight are sent to the sand pit to get sandy and dirty.

As anyone who has ever worked out in sand knows, it’s dirty, hot and absolutely awful. Well, the sand pit clearly wasn’t a deterrent for Jamarco Jones.

The former Seahawks lineman decided he wanted to mix it up in practice multiple times, and he now doesn’t have a job in the NFL for the time being.

Jamarco Jones cut by the Titans. He repeatedly had issues in practice. (Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Jones messed around and found out.

This is a classic example of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes. He wanted to be a tough guy so badly it cost him his job.

Now, every single team in the NFL knows he was cut for being a problem in practice. Seems unlikely teams will rush to sign a guy in his position.

Also, why would anyone try to fight Jeffery Simmons? The dude is massive. From a pure safety standpoint, that’s just not smart.

Titans cut Jamarco Jones after multiple fights in training camp. (Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Actions have consequences, and Jamarco Jones had to lose his job in the NFL to learn that lesson. Just unbelievably foolish and stupid.