Titans Add A Hooper To Their Tight Ends Group

The Tennessee Titans and offensive coordinator Todd Downing missed having a capable pass-catching tight end on the offense last season, following years of featuring Delanie Walker and Jonnu Smith.

Tennessee addressed that void on Friday when they signed former Cleveland Browns TE Austin Hooper. Hooper and the Titans agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Titans are signing TE Austin Hooper to a one-year, $6 million deal, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2022

Joining Tennessee after two seasons with the Browns and four with the Atlanta Falcons, Hooper brings plenty of experience to Tennessee’s ailing group of tight ends.

Anthony Firkser inherited the starting role but never met expectations sparked by the athleticism or deft pass-catching seen from his days at USC. Firkser ended the 2021-22 season with 34 receptions, 291 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

After 16 games with the Browns in 2021, seen as a major down year in the TE’s career, Hooper caught for 345 yards and four touchdowns.

The 27-year-old tight end was named to back-to-back Pro Bowls between 2018-19 as part of the Falcons offense.

Cleveland decided to cut Hooper back in March.

