Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Eats An Insane Amount Of Chester’s Flamin’ Hot Fries

Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards is averaging nearly 25 points per game in his third NBA season. Edwards is pouring in points, despite spending his days devouring hot fries. Lots and lots of hot fries.

More specifically, Chester’s Flamin’ Hot Fries. Upwards of 20 bags of his preferred junk food each week.

Not since Chad Johnson’s daily McDonald’s routine has an athlete eaten so bad, but performed so well.

“The best chips that were ever made,” Edwards said of Chester’s Flamin’ Hot Fries in a recent interview with GQ Sports. “I’ve been eating ’em since I was probably like five years old.”

Hey, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Right?

Anthony Edwards loves him some Chester’s Hot Fries and it doesn’t seem to be hurting his game. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images).

Anthony Edwards Won’t Settle For Just One Bag

Edwards, who’s listed at 6’4, 225, doesn’t tire of the snack that would likely prompt health-conscious parents to film tearful PSA’s on their Instagram’s if their children even suggested snacking on the flame-filled munchies.

“I probably eat like three [bags] a day. Do the math, what’s that? 21 bags [a week]? Yeah. I eat that many,” admitted Edwards. “Probably more though, for real. Depending on how long my day is.”

Spoken like a man who knows what he likes.

If I’m the Timberwolves, I’m keeping Hot Fries in every room of the facility so Edwards never has to go without.

This season, the 21-year-old former first-overall pick is averaging 24.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Spicy.

The Anthony Edwards ‘Diet’

Anyone following Edwards shouldn’t be all that surprised by his junk food addiction. This is an addiction, right?

My man likes to enjoy fine dining on the regular.

When it’s not Chester’s, Edwards likes to dabble with Mickey D’s, as we learned last winter. During a post game press conference, Edwards told media members: “Hold on y’all, don’t ask no questions yet. I’m trying to put an order in.” Moments later he confirmed that order was for McDonald’s and included McChicken sandwiches and a drink with no ice.

Edwards and the T-Wolves are back in action tomorrow night when they host Golden State in what should be a tasty matchup.

