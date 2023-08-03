Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert Compares Hitting First 3-Point Shot To Losing Virginity

Videos by OutKick

Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert finds pleasure in the game of basketball.

So when the 31-year-old Frenchman made his first-ever three-point shot Wednesday night while playing with the French national team, he could only liken the experience to losing his virginity.

According to NBA Central’s social media, Gobert recounted the powerful aphrodisiac of nailing his first three-shot with the following: “Tonight, I felt like I lost my virginity.”

The crowd went wild for the shot.

OMG RUDY GOBERT FOR THREEpic.twitter.com/RB1apuvuq7 — Automatic (@automaticnba) August 2, 2023

It only took the 7-foot-1 center and three-time All-Star a whopping 10 years to hit his first-ever 3-pointer. The urge was clearly pent up.

Gobert has attempted 14 three-point shots in his NBA career coming into Wednesday night.

All 8,531 of Gobert’s career points in the NBA have been ones, twos or and1 threes (if you’re into that type).

Now that he’s experienced the taste of the seconds-long rush of hitting a three, Gobert may open up his game to be more of a stretch center for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Get a load of this guy.

Gobert had a stat-isfying 2022-23 season with the T-Wolves: averaging 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He shot 65.9 percent from the field.

Most points without a 3-pointer over the last 10 seasons:



8,531 — Rudy Gobert

6,630 — Clint Capela

3,364 — Bismack Biyombo

2,752 — Ed Davis

2,730 — Zaza Pachulia pic.twitter.com/8hpOHAxev5 — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 19, 2023