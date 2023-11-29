Timberwolves Fans Rain Down Thunderous Boos On Thunder’s Josh Giddey

Videos by OutKick

Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Josh Giddey received a rough welcome from the Minnesota crowds on Tuesday night.

Timberwolves fans mercilessly booed Giddey with every touch of the basketball.

Josh Giddey Drowned In Boos From Timberwolves Fans

Target Center didn’t boom with boos, it erupted in total rejection of Giddey, who’s working through a controversial off-the-court case.

WATCH:

Loud boos for Giddey the second he touches the ball pic.twitter.com/23e8c98Z4U — BrickMuse (@BrickMuse) November 29, 2023

Police launched an investigation involving the 21-year-old Australian hooper after online rumors accused Giddey of dating an underage girl.

OutKick reported before Tuesday’s game that the Newport Beach (Calif.) Police Department is looking at the online claims, which have not been confirmed.

Giddey and the team have been deliberately mum on the situation. When asked about the online rumors, Giddey denied comment to reporters.

OKC Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault shared with reporters that Giddey will carry on with his playing time based on the team’s knowledge of the situation.

Minnesota’s fans showed up and gave their thoughts on the claims against Giddey.

OKC lost the in-season tournament matchup against the Timberwolves, 106-103. Giddey played 28 minutes, scoring 10 points on 4 of 8 shooting. He added six rebounds.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 23: Josh Giddey #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 23, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)