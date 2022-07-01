Timberwolves Acquire All-Star Center Rudy Gobert From Jazz For Multiple Players, Picks

Fresh off making just their second trip to the postseason in 18 years, the Minnesota Timberwolves have made a splash.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Timberwolves have acquired All-Star center Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. Minnesota is sending guards Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, forwards Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, rookie center Walker Kessler and four first-round picks to the Jazz in the deal.

Gobert, 30, was rumored to be on the trade block, as Utah was looking to shake up its roster. It started with forward Royce O’Neale, who was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets for a 2023 first-round pick on Thursday. The blow-up would be complete if All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is moved. The Miami Heat are reportedly interested in Mitchell and submitted an offer for the 25-year-old on Thursday.

(Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Minnesota gets one of the finest defensive players in the league to pair alongside center Karl-Anthony Towns. Minnesota’s new front court duo doesn’t come cheap, with Towns inking a four-year, $224 million super max extension on Thursday. Gobert has four years and $169.4 million remaining on his contract.

Selected 27th overall in the first-round of the 2013 NBA Draft out of France, Gobert has made trips to the All-Star Game in each of the past three seasons and has been named to an All-NBA team four times. Gobert is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner and has been selected to the All-Defensive team four times.

Gobert is coming off a season where he put up 15.6 PPG, 14.7 RPG and shot a league-leading 71% from the floor. Gobert will slot into a Minnesota lineup that now has a combination of youth and playoff experience, which includes: guards D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, forward Jaden McDaniels, Towns and Gobert.

This is a developing story. Check back with OutKick for updates.

