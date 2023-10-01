Tim Wakefield Dies After Battle With Brain Cancer

Videos by OutKick

Tim Wakefield, one of the greatest knuckle ball pitchers of all-time, has died after a battle with brain cancer. He was 57.

The Boston Red Sox announced the news on Sunday.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield,” the team statement read. “Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation.”

Remembering Tim Wakefield

Wakefield was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1988, but he’s best known for his 17-year tenure with the Red Sox from 1995-2011.

Over his 19 seasons in the bigs, Wakefield amassed a 4.41 ERA and a 1.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He ranks third in career wins in franchise history (186), second in all-time wins at Fenway Park (97) and is the all-time leader in innings pitched by a Red Sox pitcher.

His career also saw two World Series titles and an All-Star game appearance.

And in 2010, he won the Roberto Clemente Award — given to the athlete who “best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team.”

After his retirement in 2012, Wakefield became a personality on NESN and an honorary chairman for the Red Sox Foundation.

“Tim’s kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball,” Red Sox owner John Henry said in a statement. “He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit.

“He had a remarkable ability to uplift, inspire, and connect with others in a way that showed us the true definition of greatness. He embodied the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox and his loss is felt deeply by all of us.”

Our thoughts are with Tim’s family and the Red Sox community during this difficult time.