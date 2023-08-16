Tim Tebow Shares Thoughts On Netflix’s ‘Untold: Swamp Kings’ During Appearance On ‘Don’t @ Me’ With Dan Dakich

Videos by OutKick

Netflix may have a hit on its hands with the upcoming documentary, “Untold: Swamp Kings.” The trailer presented a story centered on Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer’s crazed run in Gainesville, leading the Florida Gators.

Tebow Expects ‘Swamp Kings’ To Be ‘Really Entertaining’

Multiple storylines around this specific Gators era pique the interest of most college football fans. When the material ranges from Tebow’s celebrity-like status to having Aaron Hernandez on the team, “Swamp Kings” has what it needs to hook audiences.

Quarterback Tim Tebow of the Florida Gators celebrates at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on October 31, 2009. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tebow joined Dan Dakich on “Don’t @ Me” this week and discussed the upcoming doc.

Dakich said he expects the show to go gangbuster in the ratings.

WATCH:

“I talked to Urban the other day about ‘Swamp Kings.’ He said it’s going to be you know, he’s looking forward to it, thinks it’s going to be dynamic, thinks it’s going to be great.

“I admired you in your teams. Give me your thoughts on the Netflix doc, which I think is going to rival Michael Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance.’ Give me your thoughts on what you’re expecting out of ‘Swamp Kings.'”

Tebow expects “Swamp Kings” to be “really entertaining” and a look into the brotherhood among Gators teammates.

“I don’t know exactly, I think probably really entertaining. I think of the storyline of what we got to live through. There are just so many highs and lows. …

“But I’m intrigued to see how how it all turns out as well. But I do think people will be entertained. I think it’ll be something that is hopefully intriguing for a lot of people. But when I think back about it, I just am so grateful for the friendships, the mentors, the relationships, the brothers …”

