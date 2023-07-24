Videos by OutKick

Tim Tebow is one of the biggest stars in college football history. The former Florida Gators quarterback, who had offers from almost every major program in the country out of high school, was a well-known name amongst football fans before he even made it to campus in Gainesville.

He became a household name on a wider scale during his sophomore year when he burst onto the scene with more than 3,000 yards and 32 touchdowns through the air, and 23 touchdowns on the ground. Tebow won the Heisman Trophy that season.

That was as a sophomore, in his first year as the starter. It was the first time ever that a sophomore was named the best player in college football.

Tebow went on to finish third in the 2008 Heisman Trophy voting despite receiving the most first-place votes after winning a national title. He then finished out his career with back-to-back 2,500+ yard seasons passing and more than 10 touchdowns rushing in each of those two years, which led him to be drafted No. 25 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Denver Broncos introduce NFL first round draft pick Tim Tebow on April 23, 2010.

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

All of this goes to say that Tebow’s on-field career is one of the best in college football history. That certainly helps when it comes to name recognition and building a brand.

However, football aside, Tebow was very out-spoken and well-spoken. The Florida-native was not shy about his faith as the son of Baptist missionaries and was constantly followed by a spotlight.

His “promise” after losing to Ole Miss is one of the most famous sports speeches of all-time.

He handled himself with grace, and knew how not to take himself too seriously.

Tebow was one of the biggest celebrities in sports while still in college.

Tim Tebow played during a different era.

While Tebow was in school, athletes were not allowed to be compensated for anything. They could not make money while playing an NCAA-sanctioned sport beyond housing, tuition, etc.

That is no longer true. NIL has made it so college athletes can profit from paid appearances, brand partnerships, social media promotions, and things of that nature.

It has obviously spiraled into something greater with a myriad of issues, but NIL is intended to allow athletes the opportunity to make money from their Name, Image and Likeness. Simple.

In turn, the athletes with the biggest brands make the most money. That’s typically the quarterback.

For a player like Tebow, NIL would have been extremely profitable. Urban Meyer, who coached the Heisman winner for all four seasons in Gainesville, joined Dan Dakich to discuss just how much money that he could have made if it was possible.

Meyer estimated that Tebow would have made $10 million or more. He also offered his solution for how to fix the ongoing issues within the NIL space.

$10 million is a massive number, obviously. As it is right now — the top quarterbacks in the country are not making anywhere near that figure. Olivia Dunne isn’t quite to that level, yet.

Was Tebow’s brand that big? Could he have been the highest-earning athlete of the NIL era?

Considering how international that his brand has become, don’t rule it out. Meyer knows first-hand what his quarterback became in terms of status so for him to throw out $10 million is pretty eye-opening!