Tim Tebow Expands On ‘Sound Of Freedom;’ By Fighting Human Trafficking

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Tim Tebow has a new focus these days, and right out of “Sound of Freedom,” it’s helping missing children.

Tebow joined Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich (outkick.com) show to discuss his work and commitment to helping find and rescue these children.

“Our heart is to try and combat it, any and every way possible,” Tebow said. “To be on the front lines, to push back this evil. Our biggest heart right now is with this ‘unKNOWN’ campaign. Because in one of the law enforcement databases, there are at least 50,000 boys and girls that have been abused in such severe ways, and also nobody has been able to identify or locate them.”

“And that is why this campaign is called the ‘unKNOWN’ campaign. Because our heart is to be able to identify them, to locate them, and then to be able to rescue them. We just believe that every single life is worth us doing everything possible to get to them.”

Human trafficking has become an exceptionally large business, as Dakich pointed out. It’s now an industry generating $150 billion annually. All on the backs of an estimated 40 million people who can’t get out.

Tebow responded by explaining that those estimates may in fact be undercounts. It continues to grow rapidly. And that’s why he’s made it his mission to use his Tim Tebow Foundation to combat it.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 17: Former NFL player Tim Tebow visits “Fox & Friends” to promote his new children’s book “Mission Possible” at Fox News Channel Studios on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Tim Tebow’s Important Cause Builds On ‘Sound of Freedom’ Work

Human trafficking has become a much more visible problem over the past year, thanks in large part to “Sound of Freedom.”

The film has had a tremendous impact, with many being stunned at the cycle it depicts.

READ: OBJ WAS PRACTICALLY SPEECHLESS AFTER SEEING CHILD-TRAFFICKING MOVIE ‘SOUND OF FREEDOM’

Tebow’s work similarly focuses on getting children out of this horrific level of abuse and neglect that’s destroying millions of lives each year.

For the entire Tim Tebow interview, tune in to the Dan Dakich show DON’T@ME on Monday at 9am Eastern. You can find the show on all OutKick platforms.