Legendary Notre Dame Heisman Winner Rips Tommy Rees

Tim Brown DOES NOT have a very high opinion of former Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees.

Alabama and Nick Saban stunned college football fans when the Crimson Tide pulled the trigger on hiring the 30-year-old OC to take over the offense in Tuscaloosa.

While a lot of ND fans might be sad to see Rees leave South Bend, the Notre Dame Heisman winner is definitely not one of them.

In fact, he’s happy to see him gone.

Tim Brown rips former Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tim Brown unloaded on Tommy Rees.

Following the news that Alabama had snatched Rees away from the Fighting Irish, Brown took to Twitter to unleash a nuclear attack.

He accused Rees of running an “extremely predictable” offense and declared his exit from the program a “great day for Irish football.”

Brown, who won the Heisman in 1987, also claimed “it took everything in me not to go knock on the booth window and say give me the call sheet” a couple times last season.

@NDFootball This is a great day for Irish football and maybe even a better day for Tommy Rees. I've been around a lot of offenses, but the Irish offense last year, with maybe the exception of the North Carolina game, was extremely predictable. Seeing the offense struggle told me — Tim Brown (@81TimBrown) February 5, 2023

At least two things. 1) Tommy was very dependent on Kelly and more important, he didnt have the ability to dissect a defense. What we saw is what I call HERO ball! You have a player(mayer) who is better than the person covering and you throw him the ball a zillion times. Make — Tim Brown (@81TimBrown) February 5, 2023

Him the hero. If that doesn't work you lose. I was at a couple of games where it took everything in me not to go knock on the booth window and say give me the call sheet!!! Lol! I truly wish him well, he's gonna need it! Let's Go Irish! — Tim Brown (@81TimBrown) February 5, 2023

Was this attack necessary?

Sometimes, tweets are best left in drafts. There was no real reason for Tim Brown to start firing shots at Tommy Rees.

He took a different job, is going to Tuscaloosa and it’s a done deal. Thank him for his time with the Fighting Irish and move on.

Tim Brown takes shots at Tommy Rees following him leaving for Alabama. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Why did Tim Brown feel the need to attack him? His attack isn’t even rooted in truth. Last season, Notre Dame had to roll with Drew Pyne at QB for pretty much the whole season because starter Tyler Buchner only played two regular season games. It’s not like Rees was rolling with his regular lineup, and no offense to Pyne, but his skillset is definitely not as elevated as the offense built for Buchner.

As a Notre Dame legend, Tim Brown should know these obvious facts. He just chose to ignore them while launching an unprovoked attack on Rees.

Drew Pyne started the majority of games at QB for Notre Dame this past season. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The idea Rees is a terrible OC, but somehow still good enough for Nick Saban – the greatest college coach ever – is comical. It’s simply not true.