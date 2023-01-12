TikToker Gets Thrown To The Ground By Her Hair After Cutting Drink Line & Claiming To Be ‘Obnoxiously Beautiful’

A TikToker learned a valuable lesson about how reality and social media are two different things at Nashville event on New Year’s Eve. She thought because she had thousands of followers on the video sharing platform that she could jump to the front of the drinks line.

She was wrong and quickly found out there was a difference between TikTok and reality. A woman, who had been patiently been waiting in line, confronted the TikToker for cutting in front of everyone. What happened next is almost too good to be true.

TikToker makes outrageous claim after cutting in line (Image Credit: desi.self/TikTok)

The TikToker, who goes by the name lexiiisofly on the app, fired up her phone and attempted to record the woman who had confronted her. The woman responded by slapping the phone. The slap was ineffective and things only escalated from there.

The two continued to go back-and-forth verbally. The entire time Lexi had her phone in hand presumably recording. Luckily, so did another person in line and the entire altercation wasn’t lost forever, only to be enjoyed by those who had witnessed it.

If it had been lost forever, we wouldn’t have had this incredible line preserved for the rest of time. At one point the TikToker turns to the woman and says, “I am obnoxiously beautiful, you ugly old bitch.”

“You fucking stank ass bitch, I will beat you the fuck up.”

After this incredible statement, made to another person’s face, a couple of guys are heard saying that she has 70,000 followers on TikTok. They either misheard her or Lexi lied. In reality she has just 17,000.

What A Scene And What A Way To Welcome The New Year

After this little nugget of misinformation, the two ladies continue their argument. They exchange words even after Lexi receives her drinks. One last comment to the woman proved to be a mistake.

The woman responded by pulling the TikToker’s hair and tossing her to the ground. Drinks are then thrown, boobs are hanging on for dear life, and then the two walk off into the Nashville night as if what just took place is completely normal.

In a lot of ways, these types of interactions are completely normal. People will throw down over anything. In this case I don’t blame the lady at all for teaching the “obnoxiously beautiful” wannabe influencer a lesson.

You can’t walk up to the front of a drink line that people have been waiting for 40 minutes in and expect your TikTok following to work as a straight to the front of the line pass. That’s not reality.

Now if you have more than 100,000 followers that might be a different story. Don’t worry about Lexi though, she learned her lesson about reality and social media.

After the video of the incident started to get attention, she shared a message with her 17,000 followers. In it she explains it wasn’t all that serious. The clip includes text overlay that reads, “Me to the old lady who felt she had the right to physically assault me bc i jumped a line and now she has to go to jail.”