Where Do We Stand On This TikTok Woman Not Giving Up Her Empty Plane Row And Instead Napping For 15 Hours?

A TikTok of one passenger refusing to give up her empty row of seats on a plane, and instead taking a nap, has gone viral and melted the internet’s brain.

The question is simple on paper, but it’s divided the world in the only way a 6-second video can in the year 2023.

Would YOU let someone take one of the empty seats if they ask OR would you tell them to kick rocks and proceed to take a nap?

How’s that for an ethics class?

Behold:

TikTok goes viral of plane passenger not giving up seat

Thoughts? I honestly don’t know what I’d do. Well, I think I do, but I’m not sure I wanna admit it.

Fine. I think I’d give in and give up the window seat, BUT that’s mainly because I’m deathly terrified of flying and despise the window seat. Want nothing to do with it. I’m one of those weirdos who’s convinced my window of all the windows is gonna be the one that gets sucked out 30,000 feet in the sky.

Don’t know the science behind that actually happening, but I’d prefer not chance it.

Anyway, back to @mewhiskers123, who decided against giving up her freedom and instead chose to take a snooze in everyone’s faces for the next 15 hours.

TikTok goes viral of empty plane row.

Kind of think that’s hilarious, too. If you’re gonna be a dick, go all in. Don’t half-ass it.

“Nope, you most certainly cannot have my extra seat. Now leave me be, I’ve got a 15-hour nap to take and these legs need stretching. Enjoy your crammed middle seat, Jan.”

No idea if that’s how it played out, but I hope it did.

PS: how about this comment? Nightmare fuel.

“I had a four seater row to myself and I let a lady take one of the seats. She proceeded to lay down * put her head ON MY LAP AND SLEEP THE ENTIRE FLIGHT.“

Could you imagine? At that point I’d be actively rooting for my window to get sucked out just to let me die in peace.