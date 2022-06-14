TikTok Star Sophie Mudd Content Production Heats Up, Greg Norman Working On The Guns, Plus Dell & Sonia Curry Wife Swap Drama

That was some nasty weather last night

It’s a good thing a tornado didn’t come through this part of Ohio last night because I don’t think I would’ve heard the alarm go off on our phones. That’s how hard of a sleep I was in as NW Ohio was being rocked late last night by a storm that had winds gusting 85 mph in Chicago and they kept coming hard as the line of storms swept eastward towards us.

A quick check of the pool early this morning revealed that there weren’t any tree limbs through the liner, just a couple of inches of new water and very few leaves so all-in-all it was a successful night in a neighborhood that’s loaded with old trees that are sitting ducks for the straight-line winds.

The basement made it. The patio furniture is fine. We’re good, even after 4″ of rain.

And now comes the heat.

These are the days when it’s all worth it to be sitting on my ass in the air conditioner blogging about grown men punching each other.

This should set off the travel ball dads

• Ryan from Nashville writes:

Just got back from first round of 8u all star tournament, and man did your Saturday post got me fired up. This was an open tourney, so it was some rec leagues mixed with travel. Let me start by saying I have no problem if some family wants to dedicate their summer to touring the country so your eight year old can pretend he’s in the show. If that works for them, great. But house / rec ball leagues are the stitching of the fabric that holds our country together.

Kids discussing which superhero would win in a fight while waiting in the dugout to bat (hats off to the dads whose dedicated role is dugout supervisor), bets on how much bubble gum they can fit in their mouths, and who can spit the farthest sunflower shell. That’s what little league is all about.

Maybe I’m inadvertently starting a war. Maybe it’s intentional. But why are we as parents encouraging triple headers with weekend tourneys 500 miles away for kids who still haven’t mastered the tight double knot needed to keep those cleats on? What ever happened to playing in a league with your neighbors, grabbing ice cream after the game, and heading to the pool to enjoy the sweet freedom that only comes with a clear schedule and no school for the next two months? If your kid needs a $300 bat to succeed, he probably isn’t that good. It’s still coach pitch for crying out loud.

I’m calling for us all to take a step back and let our kids be kids. We need to stop over-scheduling with sports. Our kids need to learn how to build forts out of logs and sticks in the woods, dominate neighborhood squirt gun fights, and master the art of the cannonball.

Back to the tourney: we got crushed our second game by a travel team. They were better top to bottom. But after the game – little to no joy. Our team took their beating and organized who was swimming where. Their parents: intense, jeering. I know a good chunk of our side are behind patio life and probably mow on Thursday.

So to the travel league parents: good luck with the rest of your summer. Enjoy those $8 parking fees and $4 waters. I’ll be playing catch with my boys in the front yard waiting for the rest of my family to meet us up at the pool.

Just don’t burn your kids out. They have their entire lives left to be glued to a schedule. It’s all going to change when the armpit hair sprouts; don’t rob them of the sweet freedom that’s only tasted in childhood.

My 9-year-old son had a game last night at the city park in the middle of town where the city pool is located. It was a huge showdown against the top 9U team in the rec ball league. One thing I noticed was how many kids between 8 and 13 were just hanging out.

There were travel ball kids watching the games. Travel ball dads using the batting cage with their travel ball kids. The concession stand had dogs grilling. The stands were crowded. Fans at the 7-8U game next to us were getting rowdy. It was a big, but simple and traditional Monday night at the park.

U.S. Open rough in western Nebraska

• Adam W. writes:

Hi, commish of the TNML. It has been hitting the 100s in the Nebraska Panhandle. I’m letting the grass grow after a No Mow last Thursday. I’m game planning a mow on its highest setting for Thursday.

I lived and survived thru the wwf/wcw competition of the 1990’s. I think the PGA should put commissioner Vince McMahon in place to weather this Saudi storm.

I pledge allegiance to the PGA of America. I don’t care about the dirty Saudi money. For me it’s about the Tradition, Jack, Rory, Tiger, and the great Sunday afternoon nap that CBS brings every week.

Thanks for all the great content you guys create. The Bo Pelini podcast is great, thanks to Outkick for that story last week. I recommend you listen to it before your next game as manager.

I think I have been with Screencaps since the beginning, you guys crush it.

Garage beers always.

It’s going to be near 100 here for the next two days and I just have to shake my head at the clueless people around here who don’t raise their mower decks to let the salad grow. Folks, RAISE THE DECK! The experts say it should be at 4″. I’m at 3 1/2″ and close to going all the way up.

Texas dad pool ‘fight’

• Tommy in Texarkana writes:

First off, congrats on the managerial debut and a great weekend! So many moments filed away from coaching my kiddos, and times we’ve gotten to experience fun things together. A lot of life fuel there.

Moving on….as I just watched the two fellas from the “pregnant dad bod super heavyweight” division, I wondered a couple of things:

What does it say about us that people choose to film it as opposed to hop in and stop it? Our camera-person here had it whipped out and ready, but sure as shit wasn’t losing their chair to help stop the dumbassery. If you were in this position, and hell-bent on winning this month event with a sizable crowd, is a junk shot off-limits? Does bro code leave the conversation when drunkenly deciding it’s Hulk vs Goldberg time?? What are the rules here??

Carry on, homie!

Keep up the phenomenal work, sir. Thanks for bringing us all together and being a part of our everyday!

The ship has sailed. We are a voyeuristic society that is fueled by this content, the ‘likes’ that come with uploading such clips and the dopamine rush from something going viral. Like fathers holding their camcorders in the 1980s to get those VHS moments, we’re now programmed to get those magical moments on film. Junk shots are off-limits. No biting. Just straight punches to the face. Do you really want to be the guy on a viral video who hit an opponent in the balls? I don’t want that on my social resume. Now, society may change over time to allow such nonsense, but we haven’t gotten to that point in the history of man. Who knows where things go. Just think, indoor plumbing isn’t even 200 years old. Give this stuff time. We’ll change.

On Aaron Rodgers’ alleged new girlfriend ‘Blu’ of Earth

• Warren T. writes:

That’s the problem, he does not know what he really wants!! He is a man who is desperate for a woman!! He had a nice lady in Danicka Partick! In this Blu, it seems to fit is wild and wooly dream!! Thanks!

• Steven B. writes, “What is Aaron thinking?”:

Yo!! I loved the article in Fox News. I liked your writing style. Where can I see more of the articles you wrote? FOOTBALL season is approaching (and damn we need it).

I suggested that Steven start his day with Morning Screencaps. Seems like the logical thing to do.

Let’s get the day rolling. I’m already late after having to check on the house this morning. I have a bunch of emails that are piling up. Don’t worry, I’ll get to yours.

Go escape the heat and dominate the day.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

