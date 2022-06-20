TikTok Star Grace Boor’s Message To Dads, Trump Plunks Biden & A Rare Rick Mirer Jersey Sighting At A Michigan KOA

My Father’s Day

With a pending golf trip on the horizon this Wednesday, I knew this was going to be a firm patio weekend. I had my head screwed on right and even though it was Father’s Day. Would I have liked to get a practice 18 in before the trip even though it wouldn’t help my game? 100%.

But this was all about strategy. It was about having the in-laws over and firing up the grill. It was about firing up the pool to 85 degrees so the kids would swim for eight hours (total) and wear themselves out to a point where it was straight to bed without passing I’m hungry.

Now it’s time to crank out two of the hardest-working days of my life. It’s time to put the hammer down when sports are pretty much dead.

I’ll gladly admit that the only sports I watched this weekend was the College World Series — two blowout games — and it was perfect. No social media. No bitching and moaning. No Facebook nonsense. No Instagram rabbit holes.

I spent so much time just looking up at bright blue skies, kids telling me to “watch, watch, watch” and training the 5-year-old to swim in the deep end. We’re close. The first official jump off the diving board without a vest or arm floats was Saturday.

We’re weeks away from having two swimmers who can handle themselves for the rest of their lives and that’s a nice feeling.

Weekend observations:

• My wife spotted a lawn mower robot and I couldn’t believe the shitty job that thing was doing to the owner’s yad. Horrible. I would smash that thing into pieces if that’s how it left my yard. Even my wife realized the robot mower didn’t go in a pattern. It was all over the place just cutting random directions.

• I lost track how many times our waitress at a local brewery said “You got it.” I’d say she ate at least 2-3 gummies before work. She was clearly not feeling pain.

• Key Lime Pie beer was interesting. I probably wouldn’t suck down 10 of those over a weekend, but one on a sunny day was nice.

• My father visited Saturday and told me about how his old employer — Montgomery County (OH) Engineers Department — is hiring dump truck drivers and while they used to receive hundreds of applications for a career job with government benefits, they received 10 applications for the latest openings. We’re talking about a 30-and-out job that used to be one of the most coveted job around for a guy who could get a CDL.

• The kids seem to have found a new fun hobby — driftwood hunting along the Maumee River. I had no idea it would be so fun for them.

• There’s something about finding the perfect pool football. You hold on dearly when you find one.

Father’s Day wrap-up

• Mike McC. writes:

My 9-year-old son wrote three fun facts about his 46-year-old Dad:

He makes great jokes He makes great spaghetti carbonara He takes us to historical landmarks

Exact same facts I would have listed for my 77-year-old Dad.

• Kevin W. writes:

Happy fathers day to all the S C dads from Chautauqua Lake, ny.

Summer of the Patio

• My buddy Diesel, a huge proponent of the Summer of the Patio, wants to know how you guys handle lost and found items left on your patio. Do you have a Lost & Found box where things reside? Do you send out a Lost & Found photo to your text groups? Do you inherit too many koozies and sunglasses to count?

Help this guy.

Beau in Toledo on the cost of jet fuel he uses in his mowers

• Beau writes:

Yes, I was in fact getting my ‘Caps fix in this morning after having my breakfast beer. The blame for the delay in getting this email to you lies with (yes, please) Miss Hurley. I wonder if she knows that you can take I-69 to get to Climax, Michigan?

Anyway, great question by our neighbor Ryan. After putting down some Friday Night Stripes (Diagonal, in Honor of Father’s Day Weekend and all of the times Pops looked at me sideways for some of the dumb shit i did as a kid… an yeah, as a “grownup” as well), i realized my fuel cans could use a refill. A couple of years ago, before We became a socialist country run by a kabal (remember when all of the lib libs said that 45 was going to crash the economy and start WW3??), I was paying between $5 an $6 a gallon for 100 octane propeller aircraft fuel. A quick call to Toledo Suburban Airport in Ottawa Lake, Mi. and I find that I’ll be paying $8.05 plus tax per gallon.

#FJB

Mind You, when I started using aircraft fuel, none of the gas stations around here were selling Rec(reational) Fuel… unleaded gas, 89 octane, NO ethanol, and it typically goes for around a $1 more per gallon than pump gas. About 3 years ago, the Sunoco in Point Place started carrying it, and more recently, the Circle K at Airport and Byrne. I’ll be using Rec Fuel for the summer, and when fall hits and I’m still vacc’ing up leaves in December, I’ll switch back to aircraft fuel, since it has additives to keep it from going stale.

P.S.If you pass thru Florence (Y’all!) Ky on your way to Beaverlick, make sure you take the wife to Big Bone Lick State Park.Big Bone Lick State Historic Site | Ky Parks

TNML is growing

• John S. writes:

Thursday Night mowing League made it into the Memphis Area forecast Discussion over the weekend. (emphasis added in Bold):

This is HUGE. Now I just need a meteorologist to reference TNML during the nightly news. That is the next step and trust me it’s been on my mind.

• Heywood writes:

Is this one of the Founding Fathers of the Thursday Night Mowing League?

Those lines are crisp for 1966.

• I have an early one this Saturday. One way to get kicked out of the golf trip is by missing a tee time. Guess who won’t be missing his tee time Saturday morning?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIRE GOLF (@ziregolf)

Linkedin fraud!

• Rann R. in Jeffersonville, IN sent this link:

The good news is that so far I haven’t received any unsolicited financial advice from Linkedin followers, which there have been many since I started writing about that social media app.

By the way, there are STILL people on there wanting to ‘Connect’. There are people even on weekends wanting to connect. Folks, get some air. It’ll soon be October and it’ll be raining and snowing for eight months. Give yourself a nice weekend off in June.

Now, let’s get rolling. Who knows what’s going on in the sports world. The golf nerds have moved on from 24/7 hating on the LIV Tour. I need to dig in and see what the losers are complaining about today.

Go have yourself a helluva Monday. It’s going to be blazing hot. Stay cool in the pools. Stay cool on the jobsites. Stay cool in those home offices. Let’s have a great week.

The dog just puked. I have to run.

Numbers from :

On Thursday, Mike Trout put the @Angels ahead to stay with a home run. He then did the same thing in both games of Saturday's doubleheader.



He's the first player in American League history to hit 3 game-winning HR in a single road series (HR that put his team ahead to stay). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) June 19, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

