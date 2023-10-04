Tight Game With Brewers Backs Against Wall

Videos by OutKick

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers, 7:00 ET

We went just 1-1 yesterday as my quest for the perfect playoffs went down in flames rather quickly. The Twins were able to take down the Blue Jays in the opening game as they jumped out to an early lead on Toronto Ace, Kevin Gausman. The Blue Jays couldn’t get anything cooking and ended up losing the game. Today, I’m locked into Game 2 between the Diamondbacks and the Brewers in Milwaukee.

The Diamondbacks were my darling this season. I mentioned in the preseason I thought they could win if their offense could hold up the entire season. I wouldn’t quite say that the offense was spectacular for the entire season, but they’ve clearly done enough to get the job done. They were leading the division at the All-Star Break then started to slump and it looked like they might not even get a Wild Card spot. They rebounded and now they’ve jumped out to a 1-0 lead against the Brewers after they took down Corbin Burnes yesterday. After allowing three runs over the first two innings, the Diamondbacks pitching settled down and allowed nothing the rest of the way. The offense then started clicking as they tied it up in the third inning before taking the lead in the fourth. Their stud rookie right fielder, Corbin Carroll, hit a home run before Ketel Marte sent one over the fence as well. Home runs aren’t something you can always count on in the playoffs though. Today they send out their Ace, Zac Gallen, to try and close the series. Gallen had a good season and was a Cy Young candidate leader until about August. He’s been hit hard on the road though as two-thirds of his earned runs allowed came in road starts. He did face Milwaukee twice this season and was spectacular going 14 innings and allowing just one earned run. The only run he allowed came in the form of a solo home run in his road start.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 13: Starting pitcher Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws to first base against the San Francisco Giants during the game at Chase Field on May 13, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Giants 7-2. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Brewers have their backs against the wall. It seems a bit wild that we play 162 games and then you get one two out of three series to decide your fate. I’m not sure there is a better way to do because with five games you’d have too much travel and the season would last even longer. Either way, that’s what we get and now that they’ve lost game one, the Brewers need to take this one to stay alive and force a decisive third game tomorrow. It won’t be easy for them against Gallen and if they survive, they have to face Merrill Kelly. But, tonight, they turn to Freddy Peralta in hopes of keeping their season alive. Peralta has been a bit up and down this season but has been pretty solid at home this year. He also came on strong at the end of the season with August and September being his best two months of the season. Since July, he allowed two or fewer earned runs in nine of his 14 outings. Peralta has been awesome in limited experience against the Diamondbacks (he didn’t have a start against them this season). Over 22 at-bats, the Diamondbacks have just two hits against him.

Frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Diamondbacks take the game today, but I think this game could be more of a coinflip. I’m expecting a tight game. The Diamondbacks used a ton of their bullpen yesterday, so they have to expect Gallen to eat up some innings today and he’s good enough to do it. I think Peralta can keep the score low as well and I’ll take the under 7.5 in this game.

