Tiger Woods Tells A Great Story About John Daly Crushing Diet Cokes At The 2007 PGA Championship

Tiger Woods went into storytelling mode Tuesday at a PGA Championship press conference where he shared a great memory of John Daly at the 2007 PGA Championship in the sweltering heat at Southern Hills.

Daly is well-known for his Diet Coke consumption levels and it was on full display back in 2007 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma heat.

According to Tiger, the story goes that he asked Daly how many waters he drank during his round. Daly’s response was that he didn’t drink ANY water, instead, he crushed around 13 Diet Cokes as the temperatures sent at least 264 people to be treated for heat exhaustion during the 2007 tournament.

Apologies, was tweeting this from memory before I saw the official transcript and the accurate number (according to Tiger) was that Daly drank *13* Diet Cokes. ESPN regrets the error. — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) May 17, 2022

Tiger finished 8-under and won the tournament while Daly finished tied for 32nd at plus-6, but he gave the world yet another great story that will live on forever in the lore of golf history.

If the 13 Cokes and no water thing sounds preposterous, you clearly don’t have an appreciation for the golf gods dropping John Daly into our laps for the last three decades.

During a 2016 interview with Graham Bensinger, Daly explained some of the consumption habits that have made him the living legend that golf fans can’t not root for.

“I used to drink anywhere from 12 to 20 diet cokes a day,” Daly said. “I used to go to McDonald’s three to four times a day. To me, they always had the best fountain diet coke. You know I don’t drink water. I hate water. I cannot stand drinking water.”

“I used to be able to eat two Big Macs, two or three cheeseburgers, chocolate shake, regular Coke back then before I started drinking Diet Cokes in a sitting pretty easily,” Daly recalled.

The Internet mathematicians figured out that during John’s prime, he was putting away 515 gallons of Diet Coke each year.

In 2014, Daly claimed at one point in life he was drinking 26-28 cans of Diet Coke each day. As for cigs, Big John said at the time he was hammering upwards of 40 smokes per day.

“Some guys want to do a little more cardio training; I can’t see me being allowed to smoke a cigarette on a treadmill,” Daly said. “I don’t think they will let me into the gym if I do that. Will they?”