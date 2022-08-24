The future of golf is here, well, almost. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have partnered with the PGA Tour to launch a new tech-infused golf league that will begin in January of 2024. While we have to wait over a year to see the product, we do know some details about the new venture.

On Tuesday, McIlroy and Woods announced the founding of their new company, TMRW Sports. A day later, the two shared details of TGL, the new tech-driven team golf league. McIlroy and Woods are the first to commit to competing in the league, with 14 other PGA Tour players to be announced at a later date.

TGL matches will take place on Monday night and showcase team matches “fusing advanced tech and live action from a custom-built venue.” The venue is described as a “virtual course complete with a tech-infused, short-game complex.”

The league will consist of six teams of three PGA Tour players who will compete in 15 regular season Monday night matches followed by semifinals and finals matches later in the schedule. The teaser video also says these matches will be played in two hours.

“As a big sports fan myself, I’m excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports,” Woods said in TGL’s press release.

“We all know what it’s like to be in a football stadium or a basketball arena where you can watch every play, every minute of action unfold right in front of you. It’s something that inherently isn’t possible in traditional golf — and an aspect of TGL that will set it apart and appeal to a new generation of fans.”

While it’s not clear what this new tech-infused golf league or venue will look like, at the very least it’s a way for golf fans to watch Woods play golf. He may be hitting a golf ball into a screen with music blaring in his backswing, but some fans won’t miss the opportunity to watch Woods swing a golf club.

