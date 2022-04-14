Tiger Woods Registers To Play In 2022 U.S. Open In June

The United States Golf Association (USGA) announced Thursday that Tiger Woods has registered to play in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Woods is among the 48 fully exempt players to have registered for the 122nd U.S. Open, one of 12 past champions to enter. Woods is exempt based off his Masters victory in 2019.

.@TigerWoods has filed an entry to play in the 2022 #USOpen at The Country Club!



Check out Tiger's best shots from his U.S. Open career. pic.twitter.com/Fiu0QDzk1I — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) April 14, 2022

Woods, 46, made his return to the PGA Tour for the first time in 504 days last Thursday, teeing off in the 2022 Masters Tournament. Still recovering from his near-fatal car accident in February 2021, Woods shot a 71, -1 in Round 1, before showing signs of fatigue as the weekend wore on.

Woods finished 47th, +13, but made the cut and successfully made it through 72 holes. He committed to playing in the 2022 Open Championship July 14-17 at the Old Course in St. Andrews, and said that he would do everything he could to get ready for the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

At the time of those announcements, Woods didn’t mention the U.S. Open, a tournament he’s won three times, most recently in 2008 at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California. That of course, was the famous 18-hole playoff victory over Rocco Mediate.

While Woods has yet to commit to a PGA Tour event that’s not a Major, it was revealed Wednesday that he will participate in the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am July 4-5 at The Golf Course at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.