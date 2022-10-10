Tiger Woods Takes A Stroll Around His Par 3 Course At Pebble Beach

Tiger Woods took a stroll around Pebble Beach with a few wedges and a putter this weekend, and while there are only a handful of clips from the round, the big cat looked to be in good spirits.

Woods didn’t play the big course at Pebble Beach, instead, he made his way around the newly redesigned Par 3 course on property, The Hay. He was the man responsible for the re-design, so it’s safe to say he had his green fee waived.

The course itself has received great reviews since opening in the spring of 2021, so Woods elected to see what all the hype of his new course was all about at his TGR Jr. Invitational.

Not only did we see Woods hit a number of crispy wedge shots, but video also shows him walking in-stride down a significant hill. That wouldn’t be news, but it certainly is for Woods after nearly losing a leg in his single-car crash less than two years ago.

While seeing Woods walk at a solid pace and lighting wedged is great and all, the best moment of the day came on the putting green. With plenty of spectators watching him hit putts, Woods drained a putt from well beyond 50 feet.

Tiger was spotted playing The Hay course at Pebble Beach yesterday. Of course, he put on a show for everyone. 🐐



Seeing Tiger having a great time at Pebble Beach could indicate he’s doing his best to play in his own Hero World Challenge in December.

Woods recently released the initial field for the event in the Bahamas, but his name was missing. He last played in the event in 2019, but here’s to hoping he tees it up this year in the limited-field tournament.

