Tiger Woods Open Championship Prep Shows The Scars Of The Accident

Tiger Woods continues to get ready for next month’s last Major of the year, the Open Championship at St. Andrews famed Old Course. Tiger stopped on the course recently and snapped this pic with a young fan. The scars from his car accident in February of 2021 were on full display.

Tiger has played only two tournaments since the car crash. In April, he made the cut at the Masters, but struggled in the last two rounds, shooting 78 Saturday and Sunday to finish 47th overall. In May, Tiger teed it up at Southern Hills in Tulsa, OK for the PGA Championship. He shot 69 Friday and made the cut again, but Saturday, he struggled with pain in his leg and limped home shooting 79. He withdrew from the tournament after that round.

Tiger has said that he plans to play in the J P McManus Pro Am in Ireland the week before the Open Championship. The 150th Open Championship will be played at St. Andrews, where Woods won the event in both 2000 and 2005. He has referred to St. Andrews as his favorite course to play.

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND – JULY 16: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the 144th Open Championship at The Old Course on July 16, 2015 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

If Tiger can keep the ball in the fairway, St. Andrews is a fairly flat walk. He knows all the nooks and crannies around the grounds. If there was ever a place that Tiger Woods could capture past glory, July 14th in Scotland may exactly that place.