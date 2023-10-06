Tiger Woods ‘The Next Logical Choice’ For U.S. Ryder Cup Captain According to Davis Love III

Videos by OutKick

Given the absolute disaster that the 2023 Ryder Cup was for the U.S., the American side is already looking ahead to 2025, and it seems a very real focus is on Tiger Woods leading the way as captain.

Speculation for Woods to be named the U.S. Captain in ’25 began shortly after Team Europe’s 16.5-11.5 win in Rome with many in the media throwing his name out there. Now, a man who knows a thing or two about captaining a U.S. side has seemingly endorsed Woods to be the man in charge when the event makes its way to Bethpage Black in two years.

“I hate to put pressure on him, but it’s kind of his call. Obviously, with some guys out, he’s the next logical choice,” Davis Love III, the 2022 Presidents Cup captain, said.

“We’ve got to call Tiger Woods and ask him. I think if he wants – obviously Tiger’s into a lot of stuff right now, but it’s kind of his call, I would say.”

Tiger Woods is the next logical choice to be a Ryder Cup captain for the United States, according to Davis Love III. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

While Woods has never been the captain of a Ryder Cup team, he has experience being a leader behind the scenes.

The 47-year-old was a victorious vice captain for the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2016 and the 2017 Presidents Cup team. More recently, Woods was a winning playing captain in the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia.

It goes without saying that it’s a matter of when, not if, Woods will be named a Ryder Cup captain. There’s a very good chance he will get more than one shot at the role as well, as long as he wants it, as Love III alluded to.

The 2025 Ryder Cup in New York will be a raucous environment. Adding Woods to the mix as the U.S. captain would send things overboard.