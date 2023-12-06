Tiger Woods And Nike Could Be Parting Ways With Other Golfers Potentially Leaving The Swoosh As Well

Videos by OutKick

One of the most iconic partnerships in the history of sports could be coming to a close at the end of 2023 with a new report suggesting Tiger Woods and Nike are set to part ways.

According to the No Laying Up podcast, next week’s PNC Championship in which Woods will be teeing it up with his son, Charlie, could be Tiger’s last with Nike. NLU also suggested that other Nike golfers, including Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, and Rory McIlroy could also be leaving the swoosh.

The report hinted at an existing equipment manufacturer getting into the apparel business. Woods, McIlroy, and Scheffler are all on exclusive equipment deals with TaylorMade at the moment. Nike stopped making golf equipment in 2016.

If Woods’ feet are any indication that a split with Nike is on the horizon, then it’s been a long time coming.

Woods stopped wearing Nike shoes on the golf course following his car accident in 2021 and instead has opted for FootJoy golf shoes. During last week’s Hero World Challenge, Woods appeared to be wearing some sort of prototype shoe that resembled a FootJoy shoe, but was an unknown brand.

Tiger Woods adjusting his FootJoy golf shoes during the 2023 Genesis Invitational. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Wood first signed with Nike back in 1996 on a five-year deal and has been with the brand ever since creating his own ‘TW’ line years ago. Many players on Tour currently wear his TW golf shoes, but Woods has not worn them on the course for quite some time.

Woods has made hundreds of millions of dollars from Nike with his most recent contract being worth a reported $40 million per year.

It goes without saying that whatever company does ink Woods moving forward it’ll be writing a sizable check to the 15-time major winner.

