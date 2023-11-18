Tiger Woods Is Officially Back, Will Play Hero World Challenge In Two Weeks

Videos by OutKick

Tiger’s back!

The golf world is going wild after Tiger Woods announced earlier today that he would be competing in the upcoming Hero World Challenge in just a few weeks.

LET’S TALK FACTS

Golf is cool and all.

But golf is SO much better when Tiger Woods is a part of it, and there’s no way every sports fan doesn’t agree with that statement.

Rumors and speculation went wild this past week after Woods was spotted in the Bahamas where the Challenge is scheduled to take place from November 30th through December 3rd.

And now golf fans finally have their answer – Yes, Tiger is back.

He's back.@TigerWoods will tee it up at the Hero World Challenge. pic.twitter.com/YtUSdFAWDS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 18, 2023

TIGER’S JOURNEY

The 47-year-old legend who has won 82 Tours throughout his career announced earlier today on social media that he would be teeing off for the event.

… Suddenly I now need to turn into the Hero World Challenge in a few weeks!

LIKE 👍 if you still BELIEVE in the 🐐 @tigerwoods 🫡



pic.twitter.com/uVuje0qpv2 — Brent Weisflock (@bweisflock25) November 10, 2023

Tiger will be returning to a professional tournament for just the fifth time since being involved in a car accident that left him with multiple injuries including a broken tibia, fibula and foot injuries. Many believed he may never golf again.

Although Woods overcame the odds, he still wasn’t the Tiger that fans had come to adore and grow up with. He has made the cut 4 of those 5 times, but only completed 72 holes twice. In addition to everything else he’s dealt with, he underwent ankle surgery this past April after withdrawing from the Masters during the third round.

… But we’re talking about TIGER WOODS here people!

If he’s willing to go out on that course and compete in just a few weeks, I’m all about it.

This isn’t a farewell tour. This isn’t a “woe is me” run.

Tiger doesn’t play unless Tiger truly believes he can win.

And although it might be a little bit more difficult these days, the fact of the matter is… he’s in it. And you can’t win unless you’re all in, and that my friends is happening in just a few weeks.

So congratulations everyone – we now have plans the last weekend of November.

I’ll see ya on socials!