Tiger Woods Jabs At Son Charlie In Wholesome Post-Round Interview After Birdie-Filled Outing Full Of Fist Pumps

Charlie and Tiger Woods are in contention at the PNC Championship entering Sunday’s final round. The Big Cat and his son are two shots back from Justin Thomas and his father, who are in the lead at 15-under through the first 18 holes.
Charlie, who is only 13 years old, is playing from the third-longest tees at the event, which features an 11-year-old and an 87-year-old. He looked just like his father during the Pro-Am on Friday and was smoking drives despite playing on an injured ankle.
With both members of Team Woods dealing with a visible limp, they took the course in the final group of the first round on Saturday. Charlie kicked things off by putting an approach shot within three feet on No. 2.
On the par-3 fourth hole, it was Tiger’s turn to step up and he drained a lengthy birdie putt.
Moments later, Tiger smoked a drive from the fifth tee box that went 306 yards.
He finished out the hole with saucy chip-in for eagle. Out came the first fist pump of the tournament!
Team Woods was on a roll and did not slow down. They birdied each of the next six holes.
Tiger hit 12-foot putts on No. 6 and No. 8. Charlie split the difference with one of his own at No. 7 and raised his putter just as his dad has done so many times before.
To close out the front-nine, Tiger dropped another birdie and gave the people another signature fist pump. Team Woods was 8-under at the turn.
After Justin Thomas put the pressure on at No. 10, Tiger answered with a 60-yard wedge to set up yet another birdie.
Two holes later, on No. 12, Team Woods’ birdie streak came to an end after Charlie put his tee shot in the water. However, Tiger made a vintage par save from behind the green to save the hole.
On the par-4 13th, Tiger and Charlie had a disagreement. The latter wanted to play his shot, but his dad pulled rank and dropped a nice 60-degree wedge within a few feet. Charlie cleaned it up for birdie.
To make the afternoon even better, Tiger gave a club twirl on No. 14 after muscling a 4-iron to within 15 feet. He and Charlie made an easy two-putt for birdie from there.
Team Woods recorded three-straight pars on 15, 16 and 17 before Charlie finished out the afternoon with one last birdie on 18. Not only did he sink the putt, he picked up his ball-mark before it dropped.
Ice cold.
Following the birdie-heavy round, Team Woods is in great position for Sunday. Charlie got his, but Tiger really put the duo on his back and looked as good as he has been in recent years.
The Big Cat even jabbed at that notion of carrying his son during an extremely wholesome post-round interview.
Team Thomas and Team Woods will again go off last on Sunday. They will approach the first tee at 11:05 a.m. ET with a PNC Championship on the line.