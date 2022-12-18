Tiger Woods Jabs At Son Charlie In Wholesome Post-Round Interview After Birdie-Filled Outing Full Of Fist Pumps

Charlie and Tiger Woods are in contention at the PNC Championship entering Sunday’s final round. The Big Cat and his son are two shots back from Justin Thomas and his father, who are in the lead at 15-under through the first 18 holes.

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, walk off the 16th green together during the first round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

Charlie, who is only 13 years old, is playing from the third-longest tees at the event, which features an 11-year-old and an 87-year-old. He looked just like his father during the Pro-Am on Friday and was smoking drives despite playing on an injured ankle.

With both members of Team Woods dealing with a visible limp, they took the course in the final group of the first round on Saturday. Charlie kicked things off by putting an approach shot within three feet on No. 2.

Fast start for Team Woods.



Charlie Woods with a dart on No. 2 @PNCChampionship 🎯 pic.twitter.com/CtDF1B7Ujz — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022

On the par-3 fourth hole, it was Tiger’s turn to step up and he drained a lengthy birdie putt.

Tiger from distance 👀



Team Woods continues to roll @PNCChampionship. pic.twitter.com/ilKbCrjKPk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022

Moments later, Tiger smoked a drive from the fifth tee box that went 306 yards.

180 MPH ball speed. 306 yards carry. @TigerWoods can still move it 👀 pic.twitter.com/AfCZ0l5Tnt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022

He finished out the hole with saucy chip-in for eagle. Out came the first fist pump of the tournament!

Early fist pump for Team Woods 💪 @TigerWoods chips in for eagle @PNCChampionship. pic.twitter.com/bZIjcRHFOd — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022

Team Woods was on a roll and did not slow down. They birdied each of the next six holes.

Tiger hit 12-foot putts on No. 6 and No. 8. Charlie split the difference with one of his own at No. 7 and raised his putter just as his dad has done so many times before.

There’s the putter raise from Charlie.



Team Woods is feeling it @PNCChampionship 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TUEsjVG3nh — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022

To close out the front-nine, Tiger dropped another birdie and gave the people another signature fist pump. Team Woods was 8-under at the turn.

Another birdie, another fist pump.



Tiger Woods is on fire @PNCChampionship 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rAVlKhCKI9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022

After Justin Thomas put the pressure on at No. 10, Tiger answered with a 60-yard wedge to set up yet another birdie.

Two holes later, on No. 12, Team Woods’ birdie streak came to an end after Charlie put his tee shot in the water. However, Tiger made a vintage par save from behind the green to save the hole.

On the par-4 13th, Tiger and Charlie had a disagreement. The latter wanted to play his shot, but his dad pulled rank and dropped a nice 60-degree wedge within a few feet. Charlie cleaned it up for birdie.

Tiger with the recovery. Charlie with the putt.



Team Woods continues to make birdies @PNCChampionship. pic.twitter.com/EdAssM1IZX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022

To make the afternoon even better, Tiger gave a club twirl on No. 14 after muscling a 4-iron to within 15 feet. He and Charlie made an easy two-putt for birdie from there.

The year is 2022.



Tiger Woods is still making birdies and club twirling. pic.twitter.com/j2VOz3gZEx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022

Team Woods recorded three-straight pars on 15, 16 and 17 before Charlie finished out the afternoon with one last birdie on 18. Not only did he sink the putt, he picked up his ball-mark before it dropped.

Ice cold.

Charlie picked up the coin before it went in 😂



Strong finish for Team Woods on 18 @PNCChampionship. pic.twitter.com/EY9E4eKreB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022

Following the birdie-heavy round, Team Woods is in great position for Sunday. Charlie got his, but Tiger really put the duo on his back and looked as good as he has been in recent years.

The Big Cat even jabbed at that notion of carrying his son during an extremely wholesome post-round interview.

Tiger and Charlie Woods full interview after their round @PNCChampionship 🎤 pic.twitter.com/shTqz2tZmP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022

Team Thomas and Team Woods will again go off last on Sunday. They will approach the first tee at 11:05 a.m. ET with a PNC Championship on the line.