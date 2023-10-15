Tiger Stadium Grew So Loud, LSU Couldn’t Hear Itself During 48-18 Silencing Of Auburn

Videos by OutKick

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s notorious Tiger Stadium is known as a legendary, dangerous weapon of record volume for the home team.

On Saturday night, the No. 22 Tigers really didn’t need the 102,321 loud, boisterous, mostly crazy Cajuns all that much. LSU took a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and coasted to a 48-18 win over Auburn in front of a capacity crowd.

No, LSU didn’t need a small earthquake to register on the school’s seismograph in the Geology Department. That actually happened after an LSU touchdown beat Auburn, 7-6, in the final moments here in 1988.

On this night, that mythological noise factor of Tiger Stadium backfired, or back roared, if you will.

LSU’s Tiger Stadium drew a capacity crowd of 102,321 Saturday night for Auburn, and it was extremely loud, according to LSU coach Brian Kelly (Photo By OutKick’s Glenn Guilbeau)

Early in the game, LSU coach Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock noticed something was not working. The Tigers (5-2, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) kept drawing various procedure penalties on offense because of cadence issues.

“It was interesting. We never think that verbal is going to be an issue – verbal cadence at home,” Kelly explained with some amazement. He’s still new here – only in his second season after leaving Notre Dame.

“But it was even loud at home, and we had to switch to non-verbal (signals),” he said.

Meaning LSU’s fans did not quiet down when their team got the ball, which home fans tend to do.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels Had To Use Silent Signals

“There was such a crowd here tonight that we were in a verbal cadence where our center and our offensive line couldn’t hear us,” Kelly said. “And that’s unusual, so we picked up a couple of penalties there.”

LSU fans were not only loud. One fan reached the field and ran for 20 or 25 yards before police finally chased him down.

An LSU fan rushes the field in the fourth quarter during the Tigers’ 48-18 rout of Auburn on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo By Preston Guy/Getty Images).

Auburn (3-3, 0-3 SEC) crept to within 20-7 by halftime and within 20-10 early in the third quarter. But LSU put the game away in the third quarter with silent kills. Quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a pair of touchdowns in the period for a 34-10 lead, and it was over.

LSU’s Brian Kelly Says Tigers Can Play With Anyone In SEC

With No. 10 USC’s Caleb Williams suddenly looking human in a 48-20 loss at No. 21 Notre Dame, Daniels may creep up in the Heisman Trophy race now. Williams threw for only 199 yards on 23-of-37 passing with three interceptions around a touchdown. He also finished with -8 yards rushing due to six sacks.

Daniels, meanwhile, continued to click like a budding superstar, completing 20 of 27 for 325 yards to eight receivers for three touchdowns with one interception amid three sacks. He also rushed 11 times for 93 yards.

The most shocking part of LSU’s game was a complete about face by its defense, which gave up a school record 706 yards just two weeks ago in a 55-49 loss to Ole Miss. Auburn is not one of the better SEC offenses, but it has run the ball decently. LSU held Auburn to just 293 yards with 139 on the ground.

Tigers’ Troubled Defense Played Its Best Game

The huge gaps in the center of the field were not there as they were in the 45-24 loss to Florida State in the opener, against Ole Miss and in the 34-31 win over Arkansas.

“They beat us in every way that you could. We had no answers,” Auburn first-year coach Hugh Freeze said.

“I’ll put this team up with anybody in the league right now,” Kelly said. “This is a team that can compete for a championship.”

And a team that can deal with a lot of outside noise – even at home.