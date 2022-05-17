Tiger, Rory, Spieth Headline Featured Groups At PGA Championship

115 PGA Tour wins. 22 Major championships. Five FedEx Cup titles.

That’s just a snippet of the accomplishments between the trio of players included in the 2022 PGA Championship’s featured group on Thursday and Friday. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are the headline group and will tee off at 9:11 a.m. ET Thursday and 2:30 p.m. ET Friday.

With a group like that, expect thousands of golf fans to *attempt* to get off the job for four hours or so on those days.

Woods, 46, remains the main talking point surrounding this year’s tournament, as he is set to make his second start at a PGA Tour event since his near-fatal car accident in February 2021. Woods made his return at the 2022 Masters Tournament last month, successfully making the cut and finishing in 47th place at 13 over. Woods is looking to win his fifth PGA Championship and first since 2007 at Southern Hills Country Club, the site of this year’s event.

McIlroy, 33, comes into the PGA Championship a four-time Major winner, but hasn’t tasted victory at one since 2014. Aided by an eight under performance in the Final Round of the Masters, he finished in second place, three shots behind the winner, Scottie Scheffler.

Like McIlroy, Spieth, 28, has a Major-winning drought of his own, having last won one at the 2017 Open Championship. Spieth has won an event recently, however, at the RBC Heritage in April.

Among the three, FanDuel Sportsbook has McIlroy with the best odds at winning the tournament at +1600. Spieth is just behind him at +1700, while Woods is down at +7500. The world No. 1 Scheffler and world No. 2 Jon Rahm are the co-favorites at +1200.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.