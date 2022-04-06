Tiger Completes Final Practice Round Ahead Of Masters: ‘Everything’s Good, Brother’

For Tiger Woods, practice is over and now it’s time to test his resolve. Soon, Woods and the most anticipated return in the history of The Masters will tee off for real.

If Wednesday’s final nine-hole practice round at Augusta is any indication, Woods is at ease.

“Everything’s good, brother,” Woods said to reporters as he walked into the club house.

After playing the back nine, he spent nearly a half-hour on the putting green. Next up: A 10:04 a.m. tee time Thursday, where Woods’ first order of business will be making the cut.

But given the leg injury he suffered in a major one-car accident in February 2021 his prior back issues, and other general wear and tear, there are strong doubts about Woods. He won The Masters in 2019 and has five green jackets overall, but a lot has happened since then.

Of course, some have been impressed during Woods’ practice rounds. That includes Fred Couples, who joined Woods and Justin Thomas for a round on the front nine on Monday.

“He looks the exact same,” Couples told reporters when asked how Woods looked compared to 2019, via Steve DiMeglio of GolfWeek. “He stood over the ball and said, ‘Watch this.’ And he drew it around the corner on 13. He looks the exact same to me.

“It’s a miraculous thing. Fourteen months ago, I was bawling like a baby every day. And now he looks strong. I know the leg is hurt but he’s driving it with JT. He’s hitting it plenty far enough to play this course. He knows what to do.”

Woods, 46, knows what to do, no doubt. Can his body do it? The answer is what everyone is dying to know, why everyone is watching.

But so far, so good, brother.