Comedienne Tiffany Haddish Jokingly Says At ESPYs ‘How They Identify Doesn’t Matter’ Regarding USWNT, Which Is Very Ironic

As OutKick reported last month, ESPN gave the ESPY for courage to the US Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT). The network picked comedienne Tiffany Haddish to present the award during the show.

I won’t rehash the insanity of giving a “courage” award to a group of people who filed a lawsuit. Or passing over a former NFL player who saved two drowning children.

But I do want to point out an accidentally ironic moment during Haddish’s presentation. Of course, she went over-the-top in praising the women and even complained that she doesn’t earn as much money as she deserves.

That’s interesting, since comedians are generally paid by the number of tickets they sell. But this isn’t about that.

Tiffany Haddish attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California to present an award to the USWNT. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It’s about what she said next. First, Haddish exclaims that “for decades, they have been in the best soccer team in the world. IN THE WORLD, MY FRIENDS!”

She’s partially correct. They’ve been the best “women’s soccer team in the world.”

But this line really got me: “[The USWNT are] icons, heroines — I mean heroes, she-roes — however they identify, it doesn’t matter.”

In attempt to be funny — which she was not, by the way — Haddish tries to heap praise on the USWNT by calling them all varieties of the same word.

But she ends with “however they identify, it doesn’t matter.”

Funny.

Not how she meant it, of course, but the USWNT members want biological men to be allowed to play on the women’s team.

Hell, it doesn’t matter how they identify, right?

It’s also hilarious that a five-minute video played during the ESPYs where the USWNT talked about the fight for “equal pay.” Equal pay compared to who? Men’s soccer players.

Why fight for equal pay if you’re also going to fight for biological men to take spots away from women?

Megan Rapinoe is one of many members of the USWNT who think biological men should be allowed to play on the women’s team. (Photo by Nick Burton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

They harped on how they’re doing it for the “next generation” of female soccer players.

Except, if biological men start playing women’s soccer, there won’t be any female soccer players.

So, who did they really do it for?

That’s right: themselves.

Congratulations to the USWNT for getting more money for themselves. This is America and I’m all for it. Get your money when you can.

But please stop preaching about how you’re “doing it for all the little girls out there.”