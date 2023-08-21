Remember The Woman Who Melted Down On A Plane? She’s Pivoting To Incredibly Cringe Influencing

Videos by OutKick

Tiffany Gomas is attempting to rebrand after melting down on a plane, and it’s off to an embarrassing start.

Gomas became international news after a video went viral of her screaming on a plane that somebody wasn’t real. More footage was later released of her arguing with police and having what could *politely* be described as an absolute meltdown.

After weeks of not knowing who the woman was, Gomas eventually went public and apologized for the situation.

Now, she’s attempting to strike while the iron is hot.

Tiffany Gomas pivots to inspirational influencing.

Instead of just disappearing into a cave like anyone with shame would, Gomas has decided it’s time to become an influencer.

What’s more American than parlaying massive embarrassment into some Instagram likes? Nothing. Nothing is more American than craving attention, and Tiffany needs her fix.

She posted a trio of mild thirst traps on Instagram with the caption, “One moment doesn’t define you; but it can define your purpose.”

Gomas is looking to inspire.

I’m so inspired right now that I don’t even know where to begin. What an incredibly profound and deep thought from a woman who melted down on a plane over headphones.

Are you inspired? You should be. One moment doesn’t define who you are as a person, but it could define what your purpose is on this planet.

Deep. Moving. Monumental. Life-changing.

The internet is truly an incredible place. Some people just have no shame. None at all. Tiffany Gomas pivoting from a plane meltdown to clout chasing is the most American thing someone could do in 2023. Gone are the days of just hiding when embarrassed.

Now, people have to cash in. Welcome to modern day society. The fact she’s parlaying her antics on the plane to this is truly comical.

I hope it works out for her! Get your likes and clout, Tiffany! Also, her Instagram is low-key impressive.