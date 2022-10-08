MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Says NFL Handling of Tua, Who is Not Black, Proves White Owners Don’t Care About Black Bodies Like His

Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion saga proves the NFL is racist against black people. So says MSNBC host Tiffany Cross.

Saturday, Cross hosted failed ESPN anchor Michael Smith on her program to analyze how the NFL handled Tagovailoa’s head injury. For background: Tagovailoa suffered a concussion last Thursday, days after stumbling during a game on the previous Sunday.

Smith didn’t have much to add to the conversation; when does he ever? But Cross had no such issue. She claims the NFL allowing Tua to play in a game last week showed a “disregard” for black players.

“To see all these black men crashing into each other with a bunch of white owners, white coaches, and the complete disregard for black bodies and black life … it just represents a larger issue,” Cross argued.

That’s an interesting take on the Tagovailoa story. We had not heard that angle before. Perhaps that’s because he is not black. Tua Tagovailoa is Samoan.

MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross talks with Michael Smith about the Tua Tagovailoa concussion situation.

Cross failed to verify Tagovailoa’s race before using his injury to declare white owners negligent of black players. Or maybe she knew arguing that white owners are careless with Samoan bodies isn’t as effective of a race-bait?

Both of the above options are feasible. After all, laziness, desperation, and a disregard for the truth each describe Tiffany Cross as a television personality.

Chuck Ross was the first to report Cross as an idiot on Saturday. Credit him for his swift reaction:

This idiot thinks Tua is black https://t.co/UjYwLI56Cq — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 8, 2022

Cross says Tagovailoa’s “white coach” irked her by not doing more to protect him. Another interesting take.

See, Mike McDaniel is not white. Mike McDaniel is biracial. His mother is white and his father is black.

But again, a biracial coach not protecting a Samoan player wouldn’t have played as well on social media.

Who cares about the truth, anyway? MSNBC does not. It hasn’t in years.

Someone brighter or more honest would have embarrassed Cross mid-rant with a quick rebuttal of her inaccuracies. Luckily for her, she had Michael Smith on set. Smith learned from his days as Jemele Hill’s sidekick to never let the facts get in the way of a good race-bait.

Cross proves the problem with creating a show around a one-dimensional host. Cross has nothing to offer besides accusations of racism. Such a conundrum forces her to inject racial hysteria where it does not fit, as is the case with most stories from the news cycle.

The demand for racism outstrips the supply. And Tiffany Cross fills the void with her creation of imaginary racism.

So, she’s not as useless as her commentary and ratings suggest.