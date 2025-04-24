Thursday Night Mowing League Introduces A Point System For The 2025 Season

As we prepare to enter the fifth year of the Thursday Night Mowing League, it is time to introduce a point system to the biggest residential mowing league in the history of the Internet.

In a vote of 5-0, league officials announced this week that competitors will be competing for weekly points that will ultimately lead to playoff seeding in September when we hand out the award for the 2025 TNML Mower of the Year.

The introduction of a points system will also allow for the analytical nerds to analyze the data and figure out how they can dork up America's premier home for residential mowing teams. We've found that all great leagues have league records for historians to dissect. Future generations need to have a Babe Ruth to compete against. They need records to chase.

In 2021, when the TNML was born, the last thing that crossed the minds of the founders (me) was that a point system would one day be needed. In those days, this fledgling league was just hoping for contestants to send in mowing reports and buy t-shirts.

Now, we have a LEAGUE.

We have REAL competitors.



We have REAL emotions when REAL competitors (Fink cried live across OutKick digital channels) win national championships.

Over the winter, as I was trying to ignore mowing, it hit me: This league is now more than a meme. This is real, dammit, and we're going to legitimize the league with a point system.

Introducing the 2025 Thursday Night Mowing League point system

+1 — for sending in a mowing report via social media or email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or you can use my personal email, if you can find it, via my Twitter bio.

+2 — for including a photo of you wearing TNML gear in your report; don't cheat and send the same photo every week. Do you want to be ejected from the league?

+1 — tagging your sponsors in social media posts

+1 — for posting a TNML-themed mowing video

+1 — including an American flag in your mowing report

+1 — including post-mow beer or drink of choice photo

+1 — use of a drone in your report

+1 — including a photo of your dog in the report

+1 — if a sponsor RTs your content

-2 — Did Not Mow (DNM)

That's a 10-point base point system with a penalty for a DNM, which might seem like it's a little unfair, but that's life. It's a mowing league. We have to start somewhere.

You can still make up points on league night by participating. A simple piece of content showing you wearing the TNML gear will cancel out the DNM.

Get creative, folks.

If it's raining, see if you can work in the American flag into a photo on the porch while you're sucking down a DNM beer.

Questions? Email me: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail if you're an old-schooler around here.

But…but…but…I don't have any TNML gear!

Relax. We have you covered. This stuff isn't free, but I can guarantee you're going to look like a million bucks when you walk into a Mexican restaurant this summer to suck down margaritas.

Wait, whatever happened to those TNML stickers you used to send out FREE to competitors?

Good question. I have to go to my boss to get cleared to buy more. Hang tight on those. We'll get them. I promise.

Any other questions? Contact the league office.

Let's get mowing!