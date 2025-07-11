Thursday Night Mowing League 2025: Week 9 -- Suzanne Steps Up For Her Community

Yes, the league has been quiet the last couple of weeks due to my vacation and the 4th of July holiday, but league members have been mowing and stepping up for their communities

Three weeks ago, Suzanne Tejas produced one of the greatest videos in the history of the Thursday Night Mowing League when she gathered her girlfriends for a Shania Twain-inspired music video.

It was fun. It was what the Internet is all about.

A week later, her town of Kerrville, Texas suffered a catastrophic loss of life along the Guadalupe River.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

Suzanne has been helping out ever since. From volunteering at the Salvation Army drop-off to working in the Salvation Army kitchen, she's stepping up for Kerrville.

Like I've written for years, this league is more than just mowing your yard and making it look pristine. It's about making your community a better place and being a leader instead of a complainer.

I think of the great leaders of this league and names like Fink, Timmy2Cuts and Mike Freshwater come to mind. I think of Benji in Utah, who realized the local cemetery needed mowed, so he stepped up. I think of Diesel, who would open up his garage and let you borrow a tool right now, if needed.

There are multiple football coaches in this league molding boys into productive citizens. There are basketball coaches. Baseball coaches.

I look at the TNML as everything that's right in this country instead of just a group of people who mow their lawns.

This is more than a mowing league.

I heard a story this week about an incident at a New Jersey golf course that revolves around TNML

OutKick Executive Producer Aaron Spielberg told me he was at a New Jersey golf course over the 4th holiday hitting golf balls when it started to rain. He busted out the TNML pullover and that's when someone on the driving range blurted out, "Joe Kinsey?"

Aaron says he replied, "No, but I work with him."

The two shared a laugh and chatted about OutKick.

That is the power of the TNML. People know this league all over the United States.

That's also the power of that green pullover that should be a must-buy for this fall.

BUY IT HERE!

This is the first time I've seen this mowing video

But you better believe I noticed that Dale Earnhardt No. "3" sticker on the back of the riding mower at the end of the video.

"I got a machine gun," Bill tells officers when they get him out of a car.

Bill's a legend.

Commissioner mowing report

I took a DNM.

We are starting to run low on water. Things are starting to get crunchy, but it's nothing like last summer when I didn't mow for six weeks from July 4th all the way through mid-August.

No, I will not mow this weekend. I'm hoping we see some rain to soften those roots and then get a mow in on Monday to set up a mow next Thursday.

This was last week:

BUY! BUY! BUY!

Get in the shop and BUY the hottest polos of the summer: BUY HERE!

Mowing Reports From Around The United States And Beyond!

— Benny in Yukon, OK writes:

Happy Thursday!!! A hot humid day for the #31 Leinenkugel Ego team today. Last week's summer feeding supercharged the growth this week, so the team put in a lot more sweat and work than normal. But all went well and the lawn is weekend ready!

RECAP

95 degrees, sunny, light breeze. 105 heat index

Garage Beer Lime provided the hydration

George Strait playlist provided entertainment

Enjoy the last weekend before the MLB All Star break... Go Tigers!!!!

— Tim G. in the 419 took a DNM, but that doesn't mean he didn't work his ass off at his dad's property. That's Tim G's dad getting after it. Mr. Glon is in his early 80s:

Our lawn is drying out, so no need to mow on Thursday. Took the time to drop a tree and free up Sweet Cherry Loop trail in our woods in southern Michigan instead.