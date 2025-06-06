Thursday Night Mowing League 2025: Week 7 -- Who Is This New Mystery Man Curling His Trimmer?

This league is NOTHING if it doesn't cultivate new blood, new teams, new competition to drive TNML forward

Enter Mike Mowstakas.

He's a total unknown from parts unknown. The guy shows up this week suckin' down cold beers out of the TNML logo glasses I had no idea we were still selling and curling his trimmer.

Then, the guy works in a photo of his dog being patriotic — those are bonus points based on the league point-system — and he's wearing league colors.

And…AND…it looks like Mowstakas is dialing in a backyard putting green of some sort with potentially a chipping area.

You already have top competitors like Colt Bradford trying to form alliances and Fink's sniffing around and complimenting Mowstakas on his mowing name.

THIS…is how you make a grand entrance around here.

As the commissioner, who has seen it all in the world of professional residential mowing, I can say, without a shadow of doubt, Mowstakas has the tools in the shed to go on a major run this summer.

Strong post-mow press conference skills He owns a dog He has American flags and isn't afraid to fly them That's a professional zero-turn that, as 2Cuts has shown us, tends to be at an advantage when creating content Did I mention how cute the dog is? And he purchased the TNML glasses! Are you kidding me?

This is like when Mike Trout made his MLB debut. The tools are there, but now it's a matter of if Mowstakas can stay injury-free. Can he mow above .400?

AND…AND…Mowstakas even gave me an update on the Greenville, South Carolina Hooters.

This is a team to watch. Mark my words.

2Cuts really poured out his heart with this one

If you watch any content from the 2025 season, make it this video. Why was he the 2023 TNML National Champion? It's because of mowing performances like this one.

Now, is this a singing competition? No, but you'll notice how 2Cuts works in the stripes, the TNML gear, his NIL beer sponsor, etc.



This is how the greats of residential mowing handle business. This shoots 2Cuts right back up in the national rankings.

BUY! BUY! BUY!

Mowing Reports From Around The United States and Beyond!

— Benny in Yukon, OK stays hot with his mowing streak:

Happy Thursday!! The #31 Leinenkugel Ego team put in some heavy work this week. Multiple days of rain resulted in some solid growth this week. The grass is a nice dark green and coming into peak form.

STATS:

82 degrees, cloudy, and humid

Light southern breeze

Leinenkugel provided plenty of hydration

Sirius XM Rockin' Country BBQ provided the soundtrack

Ego Power provided all the tools

Special shoutout to the Greatest Generation as we remember Operation Overlord, 81 years ago this Friday. As we look at our beautifully mowed lawns this weekend, take a few minutes, pour one out, and honor all of those warriors.





— We lost another pup of the TNML. Casey B. reports:

The bestest good boy there ever was couldn't join me for TNML tonight. I had to say the hardest goodbye to him Saturday morning. Pour one out for the homie.

— Tim G. can't catch a break. It's been a brutal year for weather in NW Ohio:

We had the second rain out in the past three weeks in Allen County, Ohio. Get back at it as soon as it dries out!

— Sean C. in Granger, IN appears to need some rain:

This will be a quick one. It may not look bad, but my stripes are a little off. Pro Tip: Busch Lights AFTER mowing, not before!

— Michael J. writes, via Facebook:

Got it done in between the raindrops. Used the @Toro mower, the @Echo trimmer, and the @ego blower to finish it up. Remember to clean the underside of the deck on wet grass days like today. That advice is Wu-Tang approved!

— Steve M. says over on Facebook:

Striping the garden’s velvet runway in anticipation of the season’s first golden honey pour of my wife’s honey

! AriensHusqvarnaDevils Backbone Brewing Company for the Tequila Smash Lime Margarita in a can!

— Facebook ‘Top Fan’ Ryan L. reports:

Grimes Iowa checking in.

— Mark in Tennessee's wife saved the day:

The forecast eas calling for rain, so Mrs. W came out of the bullpen and laid the stripes while I was at work. She handles the Toro pretty well. I got the edges with the Echo trimmer and the clean up was by Stihl. Re-hydration was a Little Harpeth Brewing Chicken Scratch pilsner.

Proud to be part of the League and appreciate all you do.

— Casey B. shares on Facebook:

