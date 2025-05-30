The morning after TNML

If you're like me, I like to go out and get Mrs. Screencaps a coffee on Friday mornings so I can get a good look at the work of art I painted the night before on league night.

It's hard for me to put it into words what it means to sit there staring at the checkerboard patterning due to mixing cuts over multiple weeks.

So, like a great modern Internet writer, I asked ChatGPT to write a poem after I wrote out a long prompt:

Morning After the Mow

The hush of dawn lays soft and still,

A golden mist on vale and hill,

And there beneath the waking skies—

A lawn in stripes, a green surprise.

The blades aligned in perfect rows,

A whisper where the cool breeze blows,

Each line a mark of quiet pride,

Where man and mower did abide.

Dew beads cling like drops of glass,

Scattered gems across the grass,

Glistening in the newborn light,

As if the stars fell here last night.

The scent—so sharp, so clean, so deep,

Still lingers where the shadows sleep.

A perfume born of earth and blade,

Of summer’s hand and morning's fade.

The silence hums with quiet grace,

As sunbeams trace the mower’s pace.

A canvas fresh, in emerald hues,

Refreshed by night, baptized in dews.

O simple joy the eye can own:

This ordered patch of sod and stone,

Where nature yields to careful care—

And beauty waits in morning air.

Are you kidding me? Someone needs to turn that into a love song.

One of the typical questions I get from non-believers is: Why?

Why Thursdays? Why not just mow it when you have the time?

I point to that morning-after feeling. There's absolutely ZERO regret. As you pull out of that driveway with the dew beads glistening in the early-morning sunshine, you start your Friday knowing your weekend is WIDE OPEN. It's such a freeing feeling. Mentally, it puts you in the right spot to start your weekend on the right foot.

There's no stress about having to tell your wife that Saturday afternoon will be spent mowing.

The only stress in your body is figuring out how you're going to spend all the free time you created.

This is why we do it.

The non-believers will figure it out someday.

Things we noticed from Week 6

‘Stripe Layin’ Brad Douglas deployed his drone. It will be interesting how this changes his content game. Remember, the use of drones is worth extra points in the 2025 TNML scoring system.

The TNML Facebook page continues to get stronger by the week. It's a whole different crowd over there compared to Twitter. There are different strategies. Facebook is more about the mow. Twitter is more about the show. If you're a mowing enthusiast, and less about the drama, the Facebook side of TNML might be for you.

I'm starting to see more and more people across the south who mow putting greens into their yards and it's not just a statement piece. The greens are functional. It feels like we're living through a backyard golf revolution.

3,724 Twitter followers for an online mowing league. That still blows me away.

MORE league drama as the season heats up & jealousy over NIL deals starts to boil over

Cheating accusations flying. Flag code disqualifications. Loss of points for saying "Happy" Memorial Day in tweets.

Let's just say this league is HEATING UP big time.

This week, 2023 National Mower of the Year, Timmy2Cuts, was accused of using file footage to create his Week 6 mowing reports.

League officials released the following statement Friday morning:

Mowing Reports From Around the United States and Beyond:

— Benny in the Yukon of Oklahoma got it done:

The #31 Leinenkugel Ego team delivered a solid League Night performance. The bermuda grass had solid growth with all the rain the past weekend, and the lawn is finally turning green. The team stayed with a 4" cut this week.

STATS:

75 degrees, breezy, partly cloudy

Prime Country on Sirius XM provided the soundtrack

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy provided the hydration

Have a great league night!!!!





— Candler B. in Duluth, GA definitely didn't mow last night, but he did rep the league in the tropics:

Joe- It’s been a tough start to our TNML season with a busy spring with the end of the school year and spring sports. Last Thursday was the last day of school though, and I’m happy to report that my mowers did get in a mow before going out with their friends that night.

We’re out of town and took the day off today, but we’ll get back on it next week. Here’s to wide open weekends all across the country. Go Braves, go Reds, and happy summer to all!

— Nicholas in PA writes:

New league member, first mow of the season. Picture attached. Will touch up with weed whacker soon. Excited for the season ahead!

— Sean C. in Granger, IN rarely misses league night:

Another week in the books. While I feel like we’ve had a rainy spring so far, the local news is telling me that we’re close to drought conditions. I haven’t had to use my sprinklers yet, and the yard is holding up quite well so far. But next week will be hot and dry, so I think it will be time to get the water works going.

As we all know, this League was created with the idea of clearing our mowing schedule before the weekend so we can enjoy the fun stuff. Golf, Pool, Beach, Ball Games; whatever the heart desires. And the community we’ve built is second to none.

But what happens when we’re gone? Are we going to leave the mowing to the robots? If so, it makes me wonder what it was all for!

However, I’m not worried. Let me introduce you to my little neighbor Whitt. He’s an enthusiastic go getter who’s always asking, check that…..BEGGING to help any way he can. Here he is clearing the grass clippings off the sidewalk with his own cordless blower. With youngsters like him getting early exposure to the TNML, our movement will be in great shape for the next generation!

— Mark in Tennessee is one of the longest-tenured TNMLers out there:

Stripes are down thanks to the Toro. Edges by Echo. Cleanup by Stihl. Being inspected by Ollie.

Thanks for all you do

— Tim T. took a minus-2 for not mowing on league night, but he still got the job done this week:

Special Edition Wednesday Mowing to beat incoming weather. 5 acres 4 families. Kudos to John Deere Z315e, discount store dad shoes and Publix BOGO Guatemalan Garage Beer.