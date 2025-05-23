Thursday Night Mowing League 2025: Week 5 -- Drama Unfolds As Teams Are Assessed Big-Time Penalties

MAJOR DRAMA: Veteran league member, who knows better, allowed his flag to touch turf during one of the most important mows of the year

Ace Heid knows better. He was on track to become a Comeback Mower of the Year contender when he turned in one of the most disappointing content performances of his residential mowing career, on Thursday, when his flag touched the turf and resulted in a DQ due to a Flag Code violation.

He has filed an injunction against the league, but based on the current voting system being used to settle an injunction, it appears this one will be upheld.

60% of those league members who have voted say that the injunction should be thrown out and the DQ should stand. VOTE HERE.

In other rulings from the league office, Suzanne in Texas has been assessed a two-point penalty for using "Happy" in a tweet about Memorial Day.

Look, I get it, these things aren't intentional. Suzanne is a Great American®. She slipped, but, just like a pit crew member screwing up in the Daytona 500, or a guy like Kyle Busch making a critical error that costs him the 500, these things happen.

Now it's a matter of perseverance.

Will Ace Heid and Suzanne quit because the rules committee dropped the hammer? Time will tell. Hopefully this makes their teams better and they come back stronger next week, minus a few points in the league standings.

Mowing Reports Sent In From Around The United States & Beyond!