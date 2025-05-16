Thursday Night Mowing League 2025: Week 4 -- Suzanne Makes A Major Push For Mower Of The Year

Four weeks in, the cream is rising to the top

We all knew that the Colt Bradfords, the Brad Douglass of the world, the Finks, the TJ Bollmers and the Ken Petersons of the league would perform. But this league is always evolving and there are always contenders looking to make a name for themselves.

Enter Suzanne in Texas, a firecracker who is making a strong statement four weeks into the season. This week, Suzanne hopped into her pool to escape the heat after a mowing session. Because she understands the league and the scoring system, Suzanne sucked down a cold one while in the pool WHILE wearing the league colors WHILE wearing her Bret Michaels cowboy hat.

That is something you can't teach in this league. That's intuition. That's the smarts it takes to survive a brutal season.

Suzanne mows. Suzanne sucks down cold ones. Suzanne has sponsors. Suzanne is consistent.

That's what it takes to win a title.

I took a Did Not Mow because I was traveling and had a rec ball game to coach, but that doesn't mean that my mind wasn't on the league

Thursday morning, I stopped by Brookville Rental in my hometown of Brookville, Ohio where my dad works as a shop hand and delivery driver. Brookville Rental is a Stihl dealer, which means I went shopping and pulled the trigger on the FSA 57 11 in. 36 V Stihl trimmer.

I have a Kobalt trimmer, but I noticed that they're no longer selling the battery used in the trimmer and the replacement cartridges are $27 for three. The prices are insane. It was time to pull the trigger on a trimmer that should last me a decade, at least.

My mowing tools now include:

• My new Honda mower

• Stihl hedge trimmer

• Stihl string trimmer

• Ryobi blowers (the price is ridicously low on Ryobi blowers if you just watch for deals)

TNML Father's Day shirt

Tell your dad how much he matters this year with a shirt he'll cherish. Featuring Air BBQ sneakers on the back and the beautiful TNML logo on a chest pocket, it's the shirt he actually wants this year.

Treat him!

Mowing Reports From Around The United States:

— Tim G. in the 419 writes:

I got in a very wet 5.5" mow. Had an intense 1.3" rain on Tuesday that just soaked the yard. Wasn’t able to get to big chunks of the yard - just too wet. Ah, well, tis the season in the 419!

— Benny in Yukon, OK checks in:

The #31 Garage Beer Ego mower had a quick easy cut this week. The weather is 85 degrees and sunny with calm winds. The grounds crew is still working on new seed in a few thin problem areas. Thanks to Sirius XM Prime Country, Garage Beer Lime, and Ego mowers for making it a successful League night.

Commissioner question: How many bonus points do I get for including the Block M in my pics?

GO BLUE!

Great league night to everyone!!!

— Sean C. in Granger, IN says:

My backyard went through a tough summer last year with crabgrass, mostly due to the previous neighbor and his disregard for lawn care.

Last fall I aerated and late-season seeded. Then I had my lawn guy out to drop some aggressive weed and crabgrass killer at the beginning of the spring.

So far, the yard is holding up. I’m still seeing the sporadic weed, but it’s manageable at this point.