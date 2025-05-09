Thursday Night Mowing League 2025: Week 3 -- 'Laying Lines A Cocaine Dealer Would Be Proud Of'

Let's dig right into Week 3 of the 2025 Thursday Night Mowing League season and figure out what we learned about the league and the teams as the turf starts to wake up in states like Minnesota, which had its first report of the season.

The league momentum is undeniable and we're starting to see more and more sponsors who are feeling more comfortable with what we're building. Jay B. in Florida tagged Black & Decker & it didn't take long before the B&D team responded to his report.

The same thing happened between Brian Hanudel & Chinook Seedery. It's these small interactions that turn into big things for mowing teams. I 100% stand by my statement that at some point in the next couple of years, we're going to see brands support members of this league. It's just a matter of time. Like cornhole being turned into a sport, the same can be done with mowing. The difference in this league is that this is more NASCAR than the cornhole business model where the brands advertise around the boards and signage.

Now, that said, don't go begging these brands to sponsor you. Create a value proposition to the brands. Offer them space on your mower, in your videos, on your jersey. In the TNML, there are no rules that you can't iron on a brand logo to the league jersey. Get creative.

Quote of the Week:

"Laying Lines A Cocaine Dealer Would Be Proud Of" — Jason Vickers in SE Michigan

Mowing Report of the Week:

It has to go to Jay B. in Florida. If you count the tweet interaction with Black & Decker, I have him at a 6-point week based on the 2025 point system. Jay B. & Jason R. in NorCal have really turned it on this year. Both are racking up big point totals by staying steady, working in the red, white and blue and wearing their league colors.

Facebook growth:

We're up 55 followers in 28 days. That might not sound like much, but, just like we learned on Twitter, once people see the vision, they pour in. At the beginning of this season, I promised that I was going to push Facebook hard in 2025 and the results are starting to show up in the analytics. Based on my projections, Facebook will, in the next two years, be a bigger social media platform for TNML than Twitter.



Speaking of Twitter, the league will surpass 3,700 followers over the next couple of days.

TNML gear update:

I'm told that the online store will soon be restocked for multiple items, including the incredibly popular ‘Grass’ polo. We also need to restock the TNML original shirt as it's down to just XL & 3XL.

Commissioner report:

I froze my ass off — northeast winds off Lake Erie this time of year can be colder than the dead of winter — but the yard got mowed and that frees me up for a BUNCH of other yard projects like replacing two arborvitae that didn't survive winter and a bunch of edging that needs to get done.



Oh, and I have promised myself that mulching will be done before Memorial Day. PLUS, for the first time ever, we're going to install a drip watering system to the garden beds. That needs to go down this month. Do hard things, right?

Remember to tell your fertilizer company to spray on Monday or Tuesday:

Hornet Tim found out the hard way. It cost him -2 points. But, like the good husband he is, Tim sat down with his wife to get the pots planted.

Remember, get those reports in. Get involved and take a chore you used to dread and turn it into fun. Join in.

Happy mowing!

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Mowing Reports From Across The United States And Beyond!

— Sean C. in Granger, IN is back in the game:

After a couple hectic weeks of travel and weather delays, I’m finally on schedule for the 2025 TNML Season. What year are we on now? 4? 5?

My reliable Toro self propelled mower has been doing double duty the last few weeks. My buddy down the street is moving to Florida this month (great timing, I know), but he sold his mower a few weeks ago. So he’s been borrowing mine in the meantime.

But the Toro is holding strong, turning in another quality Thursday mow!

Here’s to another great year of the TNML!

— Adam in Nebraska got a mow in last night:

First mow of the season for the #3 Craftsman Briggs&Stratton push mower. New to 2025 the front splitter is running the colors from Bill Luhmans Island Hopper IPA, by CornCoast Brewing Lincoln, NE.

Had some good help today from my JV squad. Didn’t get the TNML drip out since I was working under my Ford this afternoon.

— Benny from Yukon, OK says:

The #31 Leinenkugel Ego mower had a quick, easy day of mowing. Not much growth this past week, so it was more of a trim than a cut. The Leinenkugel team is on normal mulching ops this week, so no more bagging until the final fall cut.

STATS:

77 degrees, sunny, calm winds.

Summer Shandy provided proper hydration

Sirius XM Prime Country provided the tunes

Overall, a solid routine mowing week that went quickly and efficiently so I could finish in time for the Tigers double header today. I look forward to reading all the mowing reports of the greatest mowing league on the planet!! Have a great weekend!!!

— Tim G. in the 419 says:

A very wet 5.25" mow on a chilly Thursday evening in Allen County, Ohio. Only did the front yard since most of the back yard is too wet after 3.7" or rain over the last five days. A special shoutout to ExMark, my DeWalt radio headphones, David sunflower seeds and Mich Ultra to celebrate another job well done!

— Indy Daryl hit me up on my work email. I think that's a first:

Was able to sneak in a quick post meeting afternoon mow before dinner and soccer practice. Yard is green, but I doubt it stays that way as the weeds seem to be the only things that want to take over the yard.



Mrs Do Hard Things and the littlest potted some planters this morning, and they truly bring a brightness to the yard that has been missing over the past few months.



Hope everyone has a great mow tonight!

— John had some help last night:

This is a real pic of my 3 yr old grandson, JJ , mowing on a Thursday. The mower is running and he is pushing it. Is he the youngest member of the club ??

— Troy M. put his Honda to work last night: