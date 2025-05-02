Thursday Night Mowing League 2025: Week 2 -- 2024 National Champ Takes A 'DNM' & Opens The Door For Others

As I sit here at my desk looking over my shoulder at black skies that are about to open up, I am incredibly thankful for this mowing league that I created back in 2021.

Before founding the Thursday Night Mowing League, I probably would've just skipped mowing last night. I mowed Wednesday night with a 3" mowing deck thinking that it was going to be a rainout on league night.

Yes, it rained Thursday, but it also got really warm, really sunny and really windy. By 7 p.m., the playing surface was dried out, and I got my ass outside, lowered the deck to 2 ½" and got the yard mowed.

Back-to-back mowing nights?

Yes, it's May. The grass is hornier than a sailor right now. It's on Barry Bonds PEDs.

What would've happened if I didn't mow last night? My next mowing day, based on the current weather, would be next Wednesday and the lawn would've been 6" high. Maybe higher.

It's league members like Dan Dakich who influenced me to get off my ass last night and FIGHT — MOW!

If Dan is out there on league night, I better get out there between storms and get it done. The reward? I can now sit back, let it rain all weekend and know that I'm dialed in. That's a great feeling when I put my head to sleep at night.

Notes that I jotted down from Week 2 of the 2025 season:

Last week’s Facebook press conference one of the most watched Facebook videos in league history.

Ken Peterson in Nebraska had at least a 6-point week. Why is that important? Ken has been an interesting competitor. He used to never show his face and he'd always take a photo of his push broom up against his riding mower. Now look at this guy. His content is varied. He's doing his own post-mow press conferences and really coming out of his shell. I'm proud of Ken. He went from being an old salty dog to a valued member of the league wearing league colors.

Fink, the 2024 TNML National Champion, had to take a DNM in Week 2. Why's that important? Our past two national champs each have a DNM to start the season. Timmy2Cuts in Cincinnati missed Week 1. Like I've said over and over, anyone can win the title with hard work and some luck with the weather.

South Dakota sent in its first mowing report of the season. I expect Minnesota to check in next week.

Ladies, I hear you and I will encourage T-Shirt Manager Olivia G. to look into league gear for you.

You will not find a more DEI mowing league in the world. Like I said this week, TNML is the most-welcoming league for those people who want to take pride in their property and refuse to let their places become shitholes.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail that's in my Twitter bio.

‘Where can I buy one of those great shirts, polos and/or hats?’

Right here!

Some stuff is sold out, so look around and figure out what's available.

Mowing Reports From Around The United States and Beyond! (Don't freak out if I didn't get yours into the post. There are 500 reports being sent in weekly.)