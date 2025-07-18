Thursday Night Mowing League 2025: Week 11 --- Past Champions Show No Sign Of Crumbling In Dog Days

Plus: Robot mowers are on the move in Detroit, but this isn't a bad thing

What a flip we've seen from the U.S. Drought Monitor from 2024 to 2025

Remember last year when a huge swath of the country was at a standstill as a harsh drought killed mowing?

I do.

I didn't mow from just before July 4th all the way to the second week of August.

Now? No excuses.

The mowers are out and lawns are looking relatively lush.

Again, this league is PRO-ROBOTS when the robot mowers are making cities better and freeing up labor to do other jobs

Let's go to Detroit where officials showed off their new robot mowers this week that are in charge of mowing along highways where mowers used to be tilted to the point where they could tip over and injure workers who would then be off on medical leave.

We all know about public workers and medical leave.

Now look at how the mowing is being done. A kid, who might love video games, gets to go out there and walk around with his remote control and mow the grass.

The robot mower can't fall on him unless he's a complete idiot.

My only issue here is that these mowers seem really slow.

Fink or Liver King?

Look at the traps on the 2024 TNML Mower of the Year! Nobody innovates as a mower and athlete like Fink. The guy is always tinkering. Always looking to get better.

True champions represent the league even when they're on vacation

Speaking of past champions, 2023 TNML Mower of the Year, Timmy2Cuts, told all of us he was about to take some time to be a dad and step away from his Thursday duties.

But that doesn't stop this guy from representing the league and its mission even when on vacation in Missouri. This is what league officials love to see out of our champions. They never stop believing in TNML.

Mowing Reports From Around The United States and Beyond!

— Sean C. in Granger, IN files this report:

This was the first Thursday in a while that I wasn’t mowing in extreme heat. We had a nice, comfortable 70ish degree day to get the job done. And with some rain, I ended up with a nice plush, green lawn for late July. Can’t beat that!

— Benny in Yukon, OK files his own report:

Happy Thursday!!!! An all-morning rain threatened this week's League night, but thankfully the hot Oklahoma sun came out and dried up the lawn to get some late afternoon work in. The #31 Leinenkugel Ego team fought through hot and humid conditions to get the lawn in top shape.

RECAP:

94 degrees, 74% humidity, light south breeze.

Summer Shandys a plenty for hydration

Sirius XM's hair nation provided the soundtrack

Shoutout to Ego +, Raycon, the Beer Gods, and Rogue (for providing the hand chalk to cure those sweaty hands)

And my sidekick Miko for his approval of a fresh cut lawn!

Have a great safe weekend! Let's Go Tigers!!!

— Mike T. in Idaho has his yard dialed in. Look at those stepping stones:

Greetings from the Mountain West

Beautiful summer weather so far this summer in Idaho! Hot and Dry just the way we love it! Irrigation water is holding strong so let’s pour the water to everything!



